Scrolling through social media this week, I came across a meme saying the act of wearing a mask isn’t about safety, it’s about compliance. The argument was that mask wearing is a physical sign to the government that the wearer is willing to comply with orders. I couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it.
The U.S. and Texas governments don’t need Americans to wear a mask to determine who’s willing to comply. If you’ve got a driver’s license in your pocket, the government already knows. That driver’s license is a much better sign of your compliance than any mask you’ll ever wear because to get the license, you willingly handed over your Social Security number at the same time you allowed a government employee to photograph you and take your fingerprints.
Mask wearing is actually detrimental to the government’s and big corporations’ efforts to track you. That’s because the mask covers half your face, which, unsurprisingly, is something facial recognition software generally needs an unobstructed view of to do its job. You can experiment with this yourself if your smartphone has a facial unlock feature. Mine, a OnePlus 8 Pro, does, and it was able to counter the mask by recognizing my eyes, forehead and hair. Seeing this, I took off my glasses and messed up my hair a bit while wearing the mask and sure enough, it couldn’t recognize me.
Make no mistake, the government is using facial recognition technology. In July 2019, The Washington Post reported that FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have turned state driver’s license databases — including Texas’ — “into a facial-recognition gold mine, scanning through millions of Americans’ photos without their knowledge or consent…” Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology made the discovery through public records requests that included thousands of facial recognition requests, internal documents and emails over a five-year period.
And don’t forget how trackable our Social Security numbers are. Although Social Security numbers have been around less than 100 years — the first was issued in November 1936 — we use them extensively. We hand it out every time we apply for a driver’s license, seek credit, apply for a job, go to school, file our taxes or even to seek health care. So, unless you have done none of the above, the government has a pretty good idea where you are.
As to the argument that mask-wearing mandates by governors are unconstitutional, I say check again. It’s likely unconstitutional for the federal government to mandate mask wearing, but state governments have all powers not delegated to the federal government, and in the midst of a health emergency, the state government can enforce safety measures. I am aware some say Covid-19 isn’t a health emergency because of its low fatality rate in Texas, but doctors have found long-term, sometimes disabling effects in the infected, even when they experienced mild symptoms.
Let’s stop the conspiracy theories and shaming about wearing a mask. Numerous health experts from the local level up have told us mask wearing helps cut transmission of Covid-19 (and other respiratory viruses like the common cold). Masks do this by trapping droplets we expel when talking, coughing or sneezing. Fewer people getting sick means more lives and livelihoods saved.
If you want to learn more about the effects of mask wearing on virus transmission, NPR in June reported on several studies on the matter. Google “NPR: Yes, Wearing Masks Helps. Here’s Why” to read the story.
