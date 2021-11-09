Paris’ own D.J. Pierce, also known as “Shangela,” has been back on the air with appearances on a number of talk shows as she promotes her Emmy-nominated and GLAAD Media Award-winning HBO reality series “We’re Here!”
“I am in New York City right now,” she wrote in an email I received at the newspaper on Wednesday. “I wanted to share with you that I’ll be appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC!!!! I’ll be chatting about our new season of ... ‘We’re Here.’ I am so thrilled. Making history as the first person in drag to ever be a guest on the show. Pretty cool huh?!? And u know I’m gonna chat about Paris xo.”
D.J., it turns out, has been very busy. “We’re Here” has been back in production and has begun its second season on HBO. The show is about a trio of drag performers touring small towns across the country and introducing the art of drag to people they meet, putting on shows using local talent, some of whom have never put on a pair of high heels or a sky-high wig in their lives.
I first met D.J. almost 10 years ago, when, as an up-and-coming drag performer, he had transplanted to California, had made a few guest appearances on “Dance Moms,” and was coaching the daughter of one of his Paris High Sch-ool classmates as she, and he, appeared on another reality show, “Toddlers & Tiaras.”
I interviewed 9-year old Hailey Stepp about her TV turn and about the child beauty pageants she was involved in and a few weeks later, turned my digital voice recorder on D.J., who by this time had begun to be cast on small roles in primetime broadcast TV, in drag.
Since those days, D.J., which stands for Darius Jeremy, and Shangela, have been around the world, touring with his music and comedy and attending and hosting a variety of events, live as well as on film. He has been on scripted TV shows and in feature films and has walked some of the most glamorous red carpets in the business. I have met D.J., sat and interviewed him a few times over the years. He is an engaging young man, full of energy and passion for life and his craft.
In promoting his show, which is in its second season, he’s recently been on a spate of talk shows. In October alone, he was on The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show and The Real, and last Friday night, he was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. (I prefer Stephen Colbert, but I made an exception this time to see that “Werkin’ Girrrlll” do her thing.) Shangela looked amazing in long auburn blond hair and a purple/pink one-shouldered cocktail-length number, talking about her show and what it means to her and the others in the cast.
She also looked amazing on those other talk shows (she sent me links to three of them). On The Real, Shangela was in a sparkly black, off-the-shoulder, cocktail dress. When asked how long it takes to get from D.J. to Shangela, she said it took her “glam team” about three and a half hours to get ready. When asked to explain the difference between D.J. and Shangela, she said, “Shangela is loud and friendly and D.J. is too, with less sparkles.”
With Drew Barrymore, when asked her thoughts on a Major League Baseball player who recently was spotted wearing a pearl necklace during a game, Shangela, who was in pink ruffles, said “Fashion is about freedom of expression, not gender expression. Let the man wear the pearls. The question is: Did he catch the ball? It’s about breaking down gender stereotypes.”
She also shared what it was like to be home in Paris with her family during the quarantine for most of last year and in a segment called In the News, she introduced pictures from the young girl from right here in Paris who was also featured with her collection of skeletons in The Paris News.
With Andy Cohen, Shangela spoke about working with Lady GaGa as they filmed scenes from “A Star Is Born, and offered her favorite “drag name” — Patti O’Furniture.
I always have fun when I talk with D.J., in person or electronically. I do hope one day I get to meet Shangela, too.
