Well, I did it. I did the thing that so many other people do when they’re on fitness journeys — I participated in a 5K event.
As a journalist, I’ve covered quite a few 5Ks including Turkey Trots, Kids Marathons, disease awareness fundraisers and so on, but I’ve never been in shape enough or had the desire to participate myself. Until Friday.
Attracted by the promise of a hoodie, arm sleeves and medal featuring my favorite superhero, I signed up to participate in the DC Superman Virtual 5K. It’s one of three superhero-themed 5Ks under the DC brand. The other two are Batman and Wonder Woman, of course. The races are open from July 1 to Dec. 1.
When I stumbled across the race announcement, I initially thought I wasn’t ready to do a 5K. If you’ve been reading this column on Sundays, you’ll know I’ve been on a 90-day fitness journey not only to ditch the few pounds I picked up during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to build muscle. It’s the latest part of a longer journey during which I lost 50% of my body weight — down from 340 pounds and being morbidly obese with high blood pressure — and I’ve kept it off. Part of the latest program I crafted for myself is power walking a little more than 3 miles each day six days a week. While thinking about the race, I remembered 5K is just a tad more than 3.1 miles, and I’ve been walking that every morning six days a week for seven weeks.
I was ready. So, I signed up.
When the link to record my results came Thursday afternoon, I figured Friday morning would be as good as any to get it done. And it was, even though it was a bit more humid than the past few mornings. I got started at 5:43 a.m., and 39 minutes, 23 seconds later, I finished the 5K.
So, is 39:23 a good time? I think it is, given I didn’t run at all. I broke my lower back in 2006, and even though I’ve lost a lot of weight, it doesn’t tolerate running for long periods of time without pain. Seeking answers, I turned to Healthline.com. The website says beginner runners should aim to complete a mile in about 9 to 13 minutes and walkers should expect to complete a mile in 15 to 20 minutes. My pace was 12:41 per mile. According to Healthline.com, my time was about 7 minutes beyond the average for a 40-year-old man, which is 32:36.
Not bad for a first time.
And it’s not bad for a guy who until July 5 hadn’t really done much exercise. Yes, I lost 170 pounds, but I didn’t exercise it away. My weight loss was the result of permanent dietary changes, some of which I’ve had to undo so I have enough calories and macronutrients to actually build muscle.
I relate all this for two reasons. First, I’m proud of how far I’ve come on this journey. I was a very unhealthy 20-something who was looking at a lifetime of medication just to keep me alive. Today, I’m a much healthier 40-something who takes vitamins when he remembers. Secondly, I want you to know it’s never too late to make a change if you’re thinking about it. I was 28 when I started losing weight, which I did by cutting out regular soda. While keeping those 60 pounds off, I experienced fits and starts of further weight loss. It was frustrating, but I kept at it and discovered the foods that worked with and for my body. I was 35 years old when I finally reached a healthy weight.
Now I’m 40, and next month I’ll be 41. I’ve done one 5K, and I’m likely to do another. I’m also building muscle at a time in life when medical science shows we begin losing muscle. It might be an uphill battle, but I’m doing it. I’m seeing results, too.
Do you want to see results? All you have to do is get started.
