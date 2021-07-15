The Texas House of Representatives have flown the legislative coop, literally and metaphorically, and good for them.
I’ve been obsessively following the story on Twitter and various media outlets, from the Texas Tribune to the Austin-American Statesman and even CNN and The New York Times.
A little after 3 p.m. on Monday, two chartered planes left Texas with more than 51 legislators on board, all to break quorum with Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session and head to the nation’s capital to plead the case of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For The People Act.
For a state that claims to highly value local control, the proposed legislation sitting in the Legislature sure does try to take a lot out of local electors’ hands. The last time legislators decamped the state was in 2003 to protest voting districts, and it hasn’t gotten much better. Even our own representative, Gary VanDeaver, said in a town hall meeting before the legislative session started that a lame mule could draw straighter districts.
When the legislative session started, in the House chambers, people had to wait more than 17 hours to testify, according to an article from The Texas Tribune. They arrived at around 6 a.m. to sign up to testify and didn’t get up in front of legislators until the wee hours of the morning, ironically to protest the voter laws which would ban 24-hour voting. You can’t make this stuff up.
The GOP claims voter fraud, but it all sounds like the boogeyman to scare the electorate. There were few cases of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The measures the law would ban — 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, tightening mail-in ballots or absentee voting (both are the same thing, people just sling around different terminology to make it seem like they’re preventing something bad) — are targeted at people who may not have time during the day to get out and vote, people on shift work with childcare concerns, overnight factory workers, nurses in the ER, etc. Anyone who has ever worked shift work knows exactly how zonked out your schedule gets, and oftentimes childcare is thrown into the mix, which any parent will tell you can make things 10 times harder, and the measures in place let those people’s voices get heard.
Not everyone works 9-to-5 and can just pop in after work to vote. Some people work graveyard and then have to go home, catch maybe a couple of hours of sleep before they have to wake up their children for school, and then go to their next job or take care of an aging relative. Add the instability of a pandemic into everything, and I applaud their creativity and dedication to making sure everyone can vote, the foundation of our democracy.
I would really love it if our election day was a national holiday. It would help encourage voting all over the country, but it still wouldn’t solve everything, because just like on the Fourth of July or Easter or Christmas, there would still be convenience stores open or grocery stores, and the clerks running them would still have to show up and work while everyone else got the day off.
The state is now in the middle of redistricting measures, which is just as important as voting laws, and I don’t see any calm on the horizon. It’s going to get a lot worse — and louder — before it gets better.
