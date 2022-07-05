L
ast week, Paris’ own D.J. Pierce — also known as Shangela when he is in drag — was invited to attend a Pride event at the residence of the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.
Go back and read that again. I’ll wait…
Pierce, a graduate of Paris High School, whose family still resides in Paris, is a working actor, comedian, emcee, recording artist and television reality show star with his own thriving entertainment talent management firm based in Los Angeles. He is best known as Shangela, and in that persona Pierce has traveled the world and criss-crossed the country, working on films, TV shows, webcasts and in many types of entertainment venues on an almost continuous basis for the last decade or so.
He has been profiled in Forbes magazine as a business owner; attended the Oscars — in full haute couture drag — with the cast of the latest film iteration of “A Star Is Born,” been selected in 2019 for TIME magazine’s 100 Next List, graced the vogue.com website with his pandemic-quarantine version of an Emmy Awards red carpet, and now has become the first fully-glamourized drag performer to be invited to the residence of the highest ranking woman official in the country.
“I’m still trying to take in the magnitude of the moment,” said Pierce, in an email to The Paris News the day after the event. “It doesn’t matter where you start in this life as long as you dream big and never give up. I’m proud to say I grew up in Paris, Texas, and now I’m appearing alongside our Vice President. Visibility matters and inspires. Yes…I’m the first drag queen to ever step foot inside the residence of the Vice President, and hopefully with the type of allyship VP Harris continues to show for our LGBTQ+ community, I won’t be the last.”
According to people.com, Vice President Kamala Harris invited Pierce to speak as Shangela Tuesday evening at a Pride Month event she hosted at her official Washington, D.C. ,residence, also known as Number One Observatory Circle. According to Pierce, the evening itself marked the first time a U.S. vice president has hosted a Pride event at the residence.
Pierce told reporters that the outfit he chose for the event, a white suit and a matching fascinator, was an homage to a character in a popular TV show starring Kerry Washington.
“When I got the call for the office of the VP, and they said ‘‘Shangela, would you like to handle the welcome for the evening?’ I said, ‘Well, let me run over to my closet, pull out my white suit, my white hat, and in my best Olivia Pope voice, I told them, ‘It’s handled!,’” reported the Washington Examiner online.
This is not the first time Harris, the first woman vice president and the first black vice president of America, has supported the country’s LGBTQ+ community. She officiated at California’s first legal same-sex wedding in 2013. Recently she became the first sitting vice president to speak at an LGBTQ+ Pride Festival and last year became the first American vice president to march in an LGBTQ+ Pride parade. She has been outspoken in her opposition to the swelling of anti-transgender state legislation that is threatening LGBTQ+ Americans, especially young people still coping with the issue of their own sexual and gender identity.
Pierce is an engaging, intelligent, talented, hard working young man, committed to living his truth in life. He deserves all of the success he has garnered these last few years, and I applaud his accomplishments. His HBO reality show “We’re Here,” has been renewed for a third season. He will take his latest comedy tour, “Fully Lit” on the road this fall, with appearances from coast to coast. For images from the event in D.C., visit @itsSHANGELA.
Not bad for a “lil, country gay kid from Paris, TX.” Not bad, indeed.
