I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving holiday. I sure did.
We had the day off here at the newspaper — just like we always do, like we always have for as long as I have been working here — and we also had the day after Thanksgiving off, something that is relatively new in my experience.
It used to be, the day after the holiday, it was right back to the old grindstone for us here at the newspaper office, most especially this particular holiday, because of the day of the week it always falls on.
Also taking Friday off meant we came in on Saturday a full day behind on getting the paper put together. That meant a lot of hard work for everyone involved, and a lot of stress.
I’ve always said that holidays are more trouble than they are worth, really.
Oh, I appreciated the extra day off; I did, really. I got to sleep in a bit on an extra day, which is always nice, and I had a bunch of containers of leftovers in the fridge, so I didn’t have to worry about cooking, and I pampered myself a bit all day by totally ignoring the household chores that were piling up. I counted it a point of pride that I never got out of my pajamas all day.
I have never seen the value of “Black Friday,” myself. I’m the sort of person who doesn’t fixate about having the latest, most up-to-date, most must-have things in life. The idea of getting up at 3 a.m. to hit the stores before the sun comes up to stand in lines and fight the crowds for a chance to get my hands on the newest model of phone or TV for a few dollars discount is beyond my understanding.
The same goes for the post-Christmas sales. Just once in my whole life have I gone shopping the day after Christmas. I was talked into it by a friend who wooed me with whispers of margaritas at brunch at this really great Mexican restaurant at this one mall in Dallas followed by a lazy afternoon browsing in the Barnes & Nobles a few steps away and, maybe, a stop at a gourmet candy shop before heading home. It was a seductive scenario, and I had some Christmas money to burn, and I agreed.
The day did not deliver on its promise. We had to park across the street from the mall, and walk about a mile to get inside and it was cold, too cold. It was terrifyingly crowded — I was knocked to one knee by a gaggle of 6-year-olds with no visible supervision at all — and my friend got a headache from the tequila and I had to drive his car home, in rush hour traffic no less. I was a nervous wreck. I swore I would never do it again. And I haven’t. Not even here in Paris.
Over the years, as the shopping frenzy has begun earlier and earlier and extended long past the new year, I have found that “normal” shopping trips are also being adversely affected by all this retail madness. I haven’t been to the big box store for weeks, and I probably won’t set foot in one until way past the end of January. I just hope my stash of toilet paper lasts that long.
