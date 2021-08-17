Ex-movie producer Harvey Weinstein is still in a jail in Los Angeles waiting on trials to begin on additional charges of rape and sexual assault after being extradited from New York state, where he has been serving a 23-year sentence for several other rape and sexual assault convictions. The elderly, formerly-powerful Hollywood film industry big-wig pleaded not guilty to all the charges in New York, claiming all his sexual relationships were consensual, as he did to the charges late that month in California, this despite the number of women who came forward to tell their stories about Weinstein’s sexual predations of young women that dates back over most of his 40-year career in film-making.
He was facing 11 charges in California, but a judge in L.A. ruled that one of the charges, sexual battery by restraint, had taken place too long ago to be covered by existing state statute to limitations law and dismissed it. This dismissal removed one of the plaintiffs from the phalanx of women he is accused of attacking and then using his wealth and power in the industry to keep from filing charges at the time the attacks took place. That leaves 10 charges he must face when he goes on trial in the near future — in addition to the still unserved two decades behind bars he faces back in New York.
There have been other incidences in the news lately of powerful men or their companies being brought to bay for their criminally unacceptable behavior toward women. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, recently resigned after a long investigation revealed his actions — including sexual harassment, both physical and verbal — toward many of the women he crossed paths with over his career.
It’s good to know that the Me Too movement is still alive and kicking, and that our society is still dedicated to shining a light on this sort of unacceptable behavior from men in positions of power and still dedicated to righting the wrongs that have been going on right in front of everyone’s noses for so long.
•••
Covid-19 is still in the news in a big way, and the governor of Texas is still showing just how little he cares for the people he is charged with leading.
Gov. Greg Abbott has used his executive powers to tell school districts across the state they cannot require students flocking back to school in the last few days to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus, which is once again surging across the country and around the world. This despite the fact that hospitalizations for the virus have jumped 400% in the last month or so in the state, and medical facilities across Texas are being strained to their limits.
Abbott has said he believes the people of Texas should consider it their personal responsibility to help stop the spread of the virus, and that government intervention is not the way to do it.
So what does he do? He makes it illegal for local school districts to exercise their legal responsibility to keep the students — not to mention the employees and the faculty — of their districts safe from a potentially-lethal disease.
I call that utterly hypocritical of the governor, and I hope the people of Texas — especially the parents of the kids who are going to get sick — remember that in the next election.
Let parents decide if their children should wear masks to school. It’s their right, whether or not anyone else thinks so. Let parents who care for their children more than they care for their own politics or dogma make their own decisions. Let parents who support their local school districts with their taxes dictate how their school districts are managed rather than letting politicians force their partisan beliefs on the health and safety of the children of the state of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.