Gina Prestridge and her team have worked countless hours for the Lamar County community this year. As executive director of the Paris-Lamar County Health District, Prestridge has worked tirelessly to stay on top of Covid-19 data and keep us informed about numbers as we all muddle through this pandemic together.
Prestridge and her team have come under so much pressure, in fact, that they’ve had to pull back on their reporting in order to keep up with increasing case numbers. In a November Facebook post, Prestridge said the Health District was so overwhelmed with tracking Covid-19 cases that it would no longer be able to post detailed daily updates including a geographical breakdown of cases.
“Due to the recent increase in new and active Covid-19 cases in Lamar County the Paris-Lamar County Health District no longer has the capability, staff or resources to maintain current monitoring and reporting activities,” Prestridge wrote.
Nevertheless, the Health District has continued to make daily posts on its Facebook page detailing the number of cases and fatalities each day. Comments generally include praise for the hard work Prestridge and her team are putting in, but they could always use more support and encouragement. This holiday season, let’s keep them in our thoughts and thank them for their work — but let’s also try to lighten the burden.
A study approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that wearing face masks and socially distancing helps control the spread of the coronavirus. We can all do our part by following that advice, which the Health District also emphatically recommends.
“This is a critical time for our community! I can’t stress the importance of implementing personal safety measures,” Prestridge said. “This virus is no joke! Wear your MASK people, wear your MASK!!!!”
From providing testing to ensuring the state health department has up-to-date data on Covid cases here at home, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been there to guide us through an unprecedented year. Let’s be thankful for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.