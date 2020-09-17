While flu cases can be found in the U.S. throughout the year, flu viruses are most common in fall and winter. Flu season is typically October to March, with cases most usually peaking in February.
The reason flu spreads so easily during the fall and winter months is because colder outside temperatures drive people indoors, where sneezing, coughing and frequent touching of surfaces transmit the disease. If that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve become hypervigilant to virus spread thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s precisely because of the ongoing pandemic that the flu shot is more important than ever. Covid-19 can be a nasty virus all by itself. Imagine how hard the fight for health would be if you were to contract both Covid-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time.
Currently, there is no vaccine for Covid-19 but there is for the seasonal flu. Gov. Greg Abbott in a public service announcement on Tuesday urged Texans to get their flu shot as early as possible to reduce the chances of flu contraction and spread.
“Flu season is already here, and that means we all need to take extra care to stay healthy,” Abbott said in the video. “That’s why I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot. I got mine today.”
The effectiveness of flu vaccines vary based on a variety of factors, including the circulating strains of the virus and its antigenic drift. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization, can help protect women during and after pregnancy, and can be lifesaving in children.
It’s also important to note that it takes time for the body to build antibodies against the flu strains in the vaccination, usually about two weeks. So the earlier you can get your vaccination, the better your protection will be when flu season gets into full swing.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.