We have now had the nine month birthday of the Biden administration.
It is time for the report card.
On Jan. 17, gas was $1.79 per gallon. It is now $2.99 per gallon, up over $1 per gallon. About $25 per fill-up higher. Grade F.
The nine-month count of illegal immigrants is 1.7 million. They flood in with no health checks. It is believed that 20% are testing positive for Covid-19. Talk about a super spreader event. Grade F.
Raging inflation is upon us. Your increased cost of living is approaching $200 per month. Grade F.
The Afghanistan debacle is not to be believed. How can a president make such a blunder? This must be grounds for impeachment. This man should be removed from office.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
