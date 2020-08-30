The title of Gary O’Connor’s Aug. 23 article in The Paris News, “Learn from history to build a future,” I think is right on target. But the title is the only thing I can agree with.
I was sorry to see that Mr. O’Connor has bought into the Democrat strategy of “cancel culture” for the 2020 presidential race. Let’s use some history to learn about their strategy. In 75 BC, Julius Caesar was one of the first to use the phrase “divide and conquer,” in his conquest of Gaul. That is one of the main strategies of Democrats in this campaign. To see that that is true, you only have to look at the comments in Mr. O’Connor’s article, and I quote “Old boogeymen socialism,” “losing our privileged place,” “white nationalism masquerading as patriotism,” “white fragility,” “white washed version of history,” “Republicans continue to defend racial injustice,” “ignoring injustices of the past,” and “capitalism creates problems for the country.” Democrats believe that dividing us by race, gender, religion, sex and class will help them win this election.
It seems there is no lie too big to get this point across. Mr. O’Connor’s statement that “for every Anglo man killed by police, three Black people are killed” is a comment meant to inflame the good people of color in our area. I asked Statista.com on Google for the number of people shot to death by police by race for the past four years. Here’s what I found: 2017, 457 Anglo people, 223 Black people; 2018, 399 Anglo people, 209 Black people; in 2019, 370 Anglo people, 235 Black people; and 2020, 215 Anglo people, 111 Black people. Two Anglo people are shot for every Black person.
Shame on you, Mr. O’Connor.
The Democrats and their allies in academia love the word “racism” and use it on everything and everyone who is not in lockstep with them. In today’s “cancel culture,” if you are Anglo, you are racist, period. Is there racism in America? Of course there is. Is there racism in Paris? Yes. But there is less of it now than there was years ago, and I think people in the community are working every day to make things better.
Let us think about history for a moment. If there had not been an anti-slavery movement in America during the early 1800s, who knows how long it would have taken to abolish slavery. The British passed the Slavery Abolition Act in 1833. America had to fight a war and kill 400,000 people to abolish slavery in 1865.
The Democrats and their “Blame America First” campaign would have you believe that the United States is the most evil, racist country in the world. If that was truly the case, why would anyone ever want to come here? Why would anyone want to leave a socialist country in Europe for Latin America? Look at the history of immigration.
Between 1900 and 1910, 3.2 million immigrants came to America. Between 1990 and 2000 8.6 million came to America. Between 2000 and 2009, 10 million immigrants came, 3/4 of them from Latin America and Asia. They came to America to escape religious, racial, political persecution, lack of economic opportunities or famine. The main reason being economic opportunities, the chance for a better life under our capitalist system that Democrats like Mr. O’Connor and academia demonize.
Many of the top Democrats are avid socialists and want to change our country to a socialist economy. The political elites in Washington were blindsided in the last election with the election of an outsider, Donald Trump. His election eroded the Democrats’ power in Washington. I believe they will do and say anything to get their power back. They’re going to contest the election if they lose, and you can see it coming with all the talk about mail-in ballots, the U.S. Postal Service, and of course Russia, Russia, Russia. Please don’t buy what they are selling.
