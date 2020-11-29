It would be great to take a break from politics after this year’s hyperpartisan elections, but now is the time to pay attention to lawmaking here in Texas.
The next couple of weeks will be busy for the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives as lawmakers rush to pre-file bills ahead of the 87th Texas Legislature. By Nov. 9, more than 530 bills had already been filed, including a bill to legalize marijuana, a bill to curb the governor’s emergency powers and a bill to designate any statewide election day as a holiday.
The next legislative session will not be an easy one as the state is forecasting billions of dollars in shortfalls to the state budget, and lawmakers will undergo the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing political maps.
The state’s budget shortfall has concerned local superintendents and teachers because the Texas Legislature has a history of funding educational changes and then withdrawing the funding. Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones has told his trustees that legislators representing the local districts have voiced a commitment to retaining the funding of 2019’s House Bill 3.
That $6.5 billion in new public education spending was seen as the righting of a ship after a $5.4 billion cut in 2010. That cut sacked numerous education programs which were only just now being restored, State Rep. Gary VanDeaver said in an August visit with the Kiwanis Club of Paris.
Whether your legislative priority is guns, civil rights, education, the economy, health care or being a budget hawk, now is the time to pay attention to what’s happening in Austin. There’s several ways to do that: read about it in the newspaper, visit capitol.texas.gov and search for bills filed for the 87(R) - 2021 Legislature or reach out to your representative or senator. Their contact information is listed on the right side of this page.
Federal politics have fueled the hyperpartisanship we see today, but don’t let it turn you away from the politics that really matter, the politics that are most likely to impact you as a Texan — state-level lawmaking. The Texas Legislature meets once every two years, so if you do not act this year, it will be a while before you get another chance to have your voice heard.
Klark Byrd
