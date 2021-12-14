Texas is dancing with the devil in the pale moon light, serenaded by an orchestra of voices claiming victory over the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment — it provides the “right to privacy” that protects a woman’s right to choose an abortion — after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that legal challenges to Texas’ Heartbeat Bill may continue but did not stop the law’s enforcement.
The Heartbeat Bill, or Senate Bill 8, was authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and it bars abortions at roughly six weeks gestation, significantly shortening the time for which abortion is legally allowed under the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. It does so by empowering private citizens rather than state officials to enforce it by suing someone who performs or induces an abortion after “cardiac activity” can be detected, or those who aid or abet an abortion, such as transportation providers. The law promises private citizens who sue $10,000 if they win the lawsuit, and those filing suit need no other legal standing to sue other than the suspicion that an abortion has occurred after six weeks gestation.
Here, for the price of all American rights protected from government infringement, the devil has promised fewer abortions.
Remember, the Texas law is purposely crafted to shield it from federal review because the state — the government — is not enforcing it. Even under the Heartbeat Bill, abortion in Texas remains legal until the limit set in the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, however, a private citizen may choose to sue providers or assistant for no less than $10,000 if that abortion takes place after about six weeks gestation.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom already tapped Texas’ shoulder to ask if he may have this dance. He’s announced plans to work with his lawmakers to enact further gun restrictions using the Heartbeat Bill’s enforcement mechanism. Newsom suggests private citizens in California would get $10,000 per violation for lawsuits against anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells an assault weapon in the state.
“I would tell Gov. Newsom good luck with that,” Hughes told The Texas Tribune on Monday. “If California takes that route, they’ll find that California gun owners will violate the law knowing that they’ll be sued and knowing that the Supreme Court has their back because the right to keep and bear arms is clearly in the Constitution, and the courts have clearly and consistently upheld it.”
The senator clearly does not understand how his own bill works. Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone effectively confirmed the California approach would work when Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked as much Nov. 1.
“Say everyone who sells an AR-15 is liable for a million dollars to any citizen. ... Would that kind of law be exempt from pre-enforcement review in federal court?” Kavanaugh asked during oral arguments of the Supreme Court’s consideration of the Texas law.
Stone answered it would, unless Congress modified federal courts’ jurisdiction to do so, the Tribune reported.
Now that states have a blueprint for undermining any federally protected right, where will it end? Will we see limits on women’s right to vote? That’s the 19th Amendment. A state could craft a law promising any private citizen $10,000 if they sue a woman who casts a ballot or anyone who takes her to a polling place. The same could happen against minority voters whose right to vote is protected by the 15th Amendment. What if a state is tired of all these protests? It could easily offer private citizens $10,000 if they’ll sue someone who has peacefully assembled for more than five minutes. Maybe a state is tired of seeing the Confederate Flag. It could promise private citizens $10,000 to sue those who dare to fly it.
Texas’ law may well protect embryos, at least those whose mothers do not attempt to take their own life as well, but it likely comes at the cost of other American freedoms as other states use the Heartbeat Bill as their blueprint to circumvent the Judicial Branch. A successful attack on one right will lead to successful attacks on other rights. And there’s no telling where it will stop.
A better way to reduce the number of abortions is for pro-life and pregnancy support organizations to promote their services, to actively engage with pregnant women where they are — in school, in work places, in health care facilities — so they know there are options beyond abortion. Lawmakers efforts would be better spent on creating funding avenues for these organizations to help them reach more women.
Now, however, all we can do is sit back and watch as the states of a deeply polarized nation start taking swings at each by punching holes in our rights.
Klark Byrd
