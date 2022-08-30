I decided I wanted to be a journalist back in high school. Martha Lucy Hankins recruited me to work on the yearbook and I spent the next three years with her and about 30 other kids taking pictures and writing stories about school activities going on each year at Paris High.

There was a newspaper at PHS, but I was never active in it, because the yearbook took up all my extra time and Miss Hankins was a zealous — and jealous — taskmaster. I was busy learning how to report events, take pictures, write stories and heads and cutlines, design pages and prepare material for print. I learned more about the production of a publication than I did about actual journalism.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

