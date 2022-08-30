I decided I wanted to be a journalist back in high school. Martha Lucy Hankins recruited me to work on the yearbook and I spent the next three years with her and about 30 other kids taking pictures and writing stories about school activities going on each year at Paris High.
There was a newspaper at PHS, but I was never active in it, because the yearbook took up all my extra time and Miss Hankins was a zealous — and jealous — taskmaster. I was busy learning how to report events, take pictures, write stories and heads and cutlines, design pages and prepare material for print. I learned more about the production of a publication than I did about actual journalism.
When I attended PJC in the mid 1970s, I finally found myself working on a newspaper, “The Bat.” I was also actually studying journalism for the first time. Randy Cameron taught us the nuts and bolts of the profession, the theories and applications of news reporting and the ethics and philosophies of being a journalist. It was from him that I learned the basic tenets of factual reporting and journalistic objectivity.
There are five questions that every news article should answer, we were told — Who, What, Where, When and Why — the five “W’s” of reporting. To report the news it is vital to get the facts straight and to explain to the reader to the best of your ability what happened, where and when it happened, who it happened to and why it happened. After those questions are answered, then the writer is tasked to flesh out the story with such descriptive things as background and context, with quotes and color and attributions from those on the scene as well as those who responded in an official capacity to the scene and its aftermath.
Above all, I learned, modern journalism is about the facts and the objective recounting of the facts. It wasn’t always that way, you know.
There was a time when just about all “newspapers” dealt only in opinion and were used primarily to spread ideology and to persuade readers to a particular point of view. Our own American history is full of such things; many of our Founding Fathers were deeply involved in the writing, printing and dissemination of what was basically pro-colonialist propaganda.
In the hey-days of “yellow” journalism, many newspapers threw away all pretense of facts and concentrated on stories designed to rile the emotions of the reader and to increase sales and drive up customer counts. Out of that excess was eventually born the idea of journalistic objectivity, with accurate coverage, from all sides, of important issues. The scandal-rags never did go away altogether, but, on the whole, respectable newspapers evolved beyond that sort of thing.
These days, though, newspapers are not alone in the news gathering and reporting field. Broadcast and internet news media are an ever-growing industry, but they have increasingly been flawed by a lack of journalist objectivity, by sociological bias and the drive to make money.
That is why I was so interested in reading about one major TV news organization’s increasing efforts to rebrand itself as being “more balanced” and less “opinionated” in its reporting.
I can see why CNN would have drifted into the political rhetoric and bias it has been guilty of in the last few years — when you get attacked long enough you eventually do fight back. They just went about it unwisely, and have let themselves be dragged down into the mire of partisanism.
CNN has long cast itself as “most trusted,” but by getting down in the dirt with the fanatics, they have found themselves getting mucked up, too. I hope this plan to return to journalistic objectivity is for real, and not just lip service. I hope people everywhere can once again look to all journalists for news — the real, actual facts of the matter — rather than rhetoric and bias and lies, dressed up as news.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.