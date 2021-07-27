In my last column, I touched on recipes for people on a budget and referenced a cooking show that features a guy who saves and uses packets of condiments that come with fast food. He calls them “free flavor” and keeps them organized in a drawer in the kitchen with a bunch of little divided spaces. It’s a neat idea, but it’s probably not one I would go out of my way to use.
Saving all those little packets of sauces and spaces is way too much like hoarding to my mind, and hoarding is something that really weirds me out. I have a phobia about getting old or going crazy and morphing into one of those people who are the subjects of that reality show “Hoarders.” The first time I saw that show I was appalled, but morbidly fascinated, shuddering as I watched these people paraded before the cameras for all the world to see and judge. I ended up turning it off and have studiously avoided it ever since.
I know people who save condiment packages, but none of the ones I can point to are as organized as that guy on the cooking show. They usually just throw the packets into a drawer or an old countertop canister or something like one of those decorative fruit bowls people who are moving out of their parents’ home for the first time tend to get as housewarming gifts from their great-aunts. The packages just get dusty and sometimes they get crusty, and there comes a point where a sane person should be afraid to consume something that might be several years old and never been refrigerated.
As I ruminated about that, I found myself asking myself this: Does salt ever go bad?
This is one of those times where I will again say “I love Google.”
According to sources on the internet, pure salt never goes bad, as long as it is kept clean and dry. Pure salt is that made from pure sea water or mined from deposits laid down eons ago as the ancient seas dried up. These do not have an expiration date. Most commercially prepared forms of table salt, however, are not pure, but have any of several kinds of chemical added to them, primarily iodine to help prevent goiters. As the chemicals age, they do not become harmful to people, but they can lose potency and can change the way the salt tastes. They don’t have “expiration” dates; they have “suggested use” dates.
High salt content in food helps them stay fresh and safe to eat for much longer. Soy sauce has a really high salt content so it will keep a really long time, even out of the icebox. This also goes for hot sauces and for mustards and most ketchup products, although the sugars in ketchups make it susceptible to spoiling if it’s unrefrigerated for long periods of time.
Dried spices, like black pepper, will keep a good while if they are kept dry in airtight containers and not left in the light. They will lose a lot of their flavor after a while, but they will not spoil.
I was surprised to find that white vinegar will stay good practically forever even out of the icebox if it’s kept in an airtight container between uses. No sugar at all means it just won’t spoil. Cider or fruit vinegars won’t spoil either, but the flavor and the appearance will deteriorate after a while if not stored in a cool, dry, dark place. It won’t hurt you, but it might not taste right, and spoil the taste of the dish you use it in.
A little sugar leads to spoilage, but pure forms of sugar never spoil if it’s kept dry, according to the experts. Honey and maple syrup and things like granulated, powdered and brown sugar just never go bad. If they dry up, they can get rock hard and might have to be warmed up before they can be used, but they never go bad. Who knew?
Dried beans, dried rice and dried fruits will last a good long time if stored right, as will cornstarch — something I have never had occasion to use, by the way — and vanilla extract, another thing I have used only rarely.
All this cogitating on condiments is coming at a time of the year when I don’t do a great deal of cooking because I really hate to heat up my kitchen when it’s 100 degrees outside. In the heat of summer, I generally pick up a great deal more fast food than I do at other times of the year to keep cool in the early evenings until the sun goes down. Which means I have a lot more access to those little packets of taco sauce and parmesan cheese and such.
Hmmm, maybe I do need to clear out a drawer in the kitchen, so I’ll be ready when it cools off and I’m ready to cook again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.