In preparation of this week’s editorial summit in Galveston, our company chairman requested some feedback for his topic of discussion: bias.
Bias is defined as “prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person or group compared with another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.”
Bias is everywhere, and that’s nothing new. The media is biased. The government is biased. Employees are biased, and so are their employers. I have my biases, and you have yours. If you are a human being, you are biased. Our personal biases are often shaped by our own experiences, and they can and do affect the way we interpret information.
Newspapers were heavily biased decades ago. I know many people say newspapers today are heavily biased, but when compared to the industry at the turn of the 20th century, today’s newspapers — in particular small community newspapers — are the least biased they’ve ever been. That’s not to say bias doesn’t creep in. God knows I’ve removed plenty of what I call “loaded language” from Associated Press, other partner agencies and staff-generated content, but I haven’t been able to catch it all.
Today’s 24-hour “news” channels picked up where newspapers left off. Notice that “news” is in quotes. That’s because a majority of the content offered by organizations like Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and similar channels isn’t news at all. It’s opinion. It’s commentary. It’s analysis packaged as “news” because there’s no rule or law requiring a label on their content.
You see that? That’s my bias against TV news channels. And it’s OK for me to express that bias here in this commentary piece, which we’ve clearly labeled as being commentary.
There is one area in which The Paris News is unflinchingly biased — we support our local high school sports teams. Period. We’re not ESPN, and the players aren’t professionals. Our sports coverage doesn’t criticize student athletes or their coaches for how the game went. Our focus in game stories is on what went right even if the game goes wrong. We don’t shy away from asking how to fix what went wrong, but that question is approached as an opportunity, not a condemnation.
The goal for us is to be objective — but how does a reporter obtain objectivity if we’re human and humans are biased? I can’t answer for all newspapers, but for us it’s the use of an objective news-gathering process. If a reporter has effectively used the process and checklists they’re provided, their story will be fair, factual and neutral. Even then, it’s challenging because some sources don’t want to talk and that can lead to lopsided reports.
When our chairman asked about demonstrating objectivity, I responded: “Demonstrating objectivity is incredibly difficult because three subscribers reading the same story may view it three different ways.” Another question was what steps publishers and editors can take to reverse the perception of bias, and I said it’s a matter of being open with readers. We must answer questions about how and why stories are reported, and we must be careful to label our commentary clearly.
That said, please always feel free to reach out and ask questions about the stories you read in The Paris News. Together, we’ll improve our skills and knowledge so we can always deliver a product that informs, entertains and provides an avenue for community discourse.
