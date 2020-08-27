Of the things that have made 2020 such a strange year, I never thought I’d have to defend the post office.
In the latest twist — and 2020 has had more twists than a daytime soap opera — a movement has started to save the post office.
Back in May, after the resignation of two people from the Postal Board of Governors, President Donald Trump was able to appoint his own nominees to the board, and they subsequently nominated Louis DeJoy as the new postmaster general. DeJoy has donated millions to the Trump campaign. DeJoy also owns between $30 million to $75 million in stock from companies that either do business with or compete with the Postal Service, according to The New York Times.
From multiple reports, DeJoy then set about to run the post office his way, which includes things like taking down postal sorting machines in high traffic distribution centers, effectively slowing down delivery rates in those areas, as well as removing drop boxes from many areas. The news website, FiveThirtyEight.com, using metrics provided by the Postal Service itself, noted that over 30 states have risky deadlines for mail-in ballots, also known as absentee ballots.
“Thirty-three out of the 39 states that require would-be mail voters to request a ballot by a certain date have statutory deadlines later than the USPS recommends,” the article said.
DeJoy himself has acknowledged the low funds of the Post Office.
“Access to an additional $10 billion in borrowing authority will delay the approaching liquidity crisis,” DeJoy said in a press release announcing a loan from the U.S. Treasury Department. “The Postal Service, however, remains on an unsustainable path and we will continue to focus on improving operational efficiency and pursuing other reforms in order to put the Postal Service on a trajectory for long-term financial stability.”
But one of the main reasons the post office is on an “unsustainable path” is the 2006 law passed that required the service to carry 75 years of pre-funded retiree health benefits, something no other public or private entity is required to have.
And, just because the post office may have the funds in another account, it doesn’t mean they get to use them as they please. Pulling money from those other accounts can carry severe penalties.
Trump himself said he wouldn’t provide assistance to the Post Office. This month, the House passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill that included $25 billion to the Postal Service. In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said he wouldn’t approve the measure because of mail-in voting.
“They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Coupled with all the rest, that is deliberately trying to defund the post office. That is a blatant effort to “prove” the Post Office would be better off being privatized so those who are already rich can make even more money in stock options.
While the office itself was designed to be self-sustaining, they have been bailed out by Congress before.
According to a National Geographic article about the history of the Postal Service, after the service started doing home delivery, it racked up a $40 million dollar deficit in 1914 — which is a lot more in today’s money. Congress added taxpayer money to what is now called “universal service obligation,” the idea that there are certain services Americans deserve to receive at a low price.
Post office rates are so good that even FedEx and UPS use them. The post office is often the last line of service for packages through the private companies to rural areas — like Lamar County.
Going back to the “universal service obligation” idea, the post office is necessary for everyday American life. It sent my letters to my great-grandmother — something FedEx wouldn’t do — and it helped me send a box of Whataburger ketchup to a homesick Texas friend who wound up at a job in South Carolina, on my extremely limited budget.
And as for voting by mail, something even our president did when he cast his ballot in Florida through the mail, it’s good enough for the president, it’s good enough for service men and women overseas, and it’s good enough for people who want to make sure they are safe and keep their loved ones safe from this monster of a year we call 2020.
