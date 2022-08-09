Tooling around the internet the other day, I found myself visiting the “Texas Monthly” website. I tend to light on this site several times a week, along with the “Texas Observer” website and the “Texas Tribune.” These last two are mostly concerned with the nuts and bolts of Texas’ politics and government, the backroom antics and the wheelin’ and dealin’ in the legislature in Austin and executive suites in Houston and Dallas, so a quick perusal of the headlines there are usually more than enough for me. Now “Texas Monthly” is another thing altogether.
“Texas Monthly” online is a feast of interesting articles about life in Texas spanning a vast array of subjects, from politics (yes, of course) to arts and culture to crime of every conceivable stripe. It especially shines with stories of regular Texans doing the same things as every other Texans does but in ways that are extraordinarily Texan. They really excel at articles about our state’s cuisine, from soup to nuts (and all things barbecue) and every course, in every culture, in between.
It’s a good read, and there are always so many different things to read about, from serious issues to lighter fare designed to make you laugh and shake your head and tell yourself, “only in Texas.”
I even read the pieces about things I don’t have any particular interest in. Like gardening.
One of the latest things I read on the site was a “Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden,” an article on how to attract and accommodate — and also avoid — some of the critters we live alongside of here in the Lone Star State, things like birds and butterflies and bunnies and Bambis. The story tells what to plant to get certain critters to pay you a visit or, on the other hand, what not to plant to keep them away. And vice versa.
As I read the article, I kept thinking, “I live in the center of town and I do not keep a garden, so why am I reading this?” but that didn’t seem to stop me from finishing the article. As I read, I was also telling myself, “I don’t keep a garden and I still get visits from certain types of critters, so what do I do about those varmints?”
I have lived in town for years, have never seriously been tempted to take up residence outside the city limits, but every so often I will find myself interacting with the local wild-and-not-so-wildlife, if only fleetingly. I have seen deer inside the city limits — just a few weeks ago, in fact — several opossums (one was obviously rabid so I called animal control and had it removed from the hedges not 10 feet from my front door), lots and lots of squirrels and more different types of songbirds than I can shake a stick at. Also, cats and dogs, although I hear a lot more of these than I actually see.
The one type of wildlife I see the most of, living in town — or at least, the one type I used to see the most of — are lizards, these little inch-long gekko-things that cling to the brick cladding of my building and edge in under the outer door of my home and then dart under the inner door before I can step on them to stop them. Last year, they were really bad. This year, I have yet to see a single one, but I expect I have jinxed myself now that I have mentioned the situation.
I did some research on how to keep the little monsters from pulling that lightning-fast little maneuver past my feet and into my house and could find little to no information on how to stop them. I have spent many days sitting in my front room, worrying if I would look around and see one climb over the edge of the sofa and flick its nasty little tongue at me as I relaxed in front of my TV.
Does anyone have any tips on how to keep lizards from getting into your house? Maybe I should write a letter to “Texas Monthly.”
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
