Our local health care workers are working tirelessly once again as the delta strain of Covid-19 fuels yet another surge in cases. Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde tells us his nursing staff is picking up extra shifts and working overtime to ensure this community and all the communities served by the regional hospital are receiving care for their medical needs, emergency and not, Covid and not. Not only are our nurses and doctors working extra long hours, they’re doing it while seeing some of the sickest patients in the hospital’s history. The majority of them are unvaccinated, Hyde said.
On the bright side, most Covid-19 surges come in two month waves, a recent study by the New York Times shows. Unfortunately, this part of Texas is about one month into the two month surge if the pattern holds up, Hyde estimated. We’re likely to see a surge after Labor Day, so perhaps by Halloween we’ll be through it.
Thumbs down this week to anyone who would verbally or physically attack health care workers. A Dallas hospital official said there has been name-calling, racial slurs, broken bones and broken noses as agitated patients attack health care workers. There’s no sense in compounding the issues of the latest surge.
