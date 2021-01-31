Talk about a gift that just keeps on giving. Detroit ISD sixth-grader Lily Daigle has put a Christmas gift to good use, and in the process she became a little entrepreneur. Lily is using a jewelry making kit gifted to her by her grandmother to make mask lanyards to sell. The booming little business started when Lily made her own mask lanyard first, and now she’s shipping them all over the state. Lily is doing what any good entrepreneur does — making the best of a situation and finding a solution that other people are willing to pay money for. Thumbs up, Lily. She is the daughter of Dottie and Josh Daigle.
Thumbs up this week too to Allyssa Standifer for her excellent work to earn a $7,000 Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship. The Paris High student, who won third place in the statewide competition, says she’s headed to University of Texas-Austin come graduation with hopes to become a journalist. Allyssa is a busy bee, too. She’s a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Future Problem Solvers and is a varsity tennis player.
The scholarship competition, called the Voice of Democracy, is an essay competition for high school students that includes several levels of judging, from citywide to nationwide. This year’s question was: “Is this the country the Founders envisioned?” Allyssa’s answer was “yes” because the American spirit of questioning and pushing for progress would make the Founding Fathers proud.
Thumbs down this week to the decision by Suddenlink Communications against reopening its presence in Paris. In a City Council meeting this week, Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal mentioned the litany of complaints councilors have received in regards to Suddenlink, particularly when it comes to customer service. Among those was that of an elderly man who was told by a Suddenlink representative to take his remote to the local office, but the local office has been closed for some time now. The representative also had no idea that other offices suggested to the man, those in Mount Pleasant and Sulphur Springs, also were closed. Paris is widely seen as the Red River Valley’s hub city, and it would help Suddenlink’s image if it could staff even a part-time presence here.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.