Have you been keeping track of which political candidates have visited Lamar County or the Red River Valley region? They’ve been campaigning for months, but not all of them have personally visited this rural part of Texas to hear directly from you.
That’s important to consider, especially as the state’s more metropolitan areas — Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth — grow in population, further eroding rural Texas representation in the Legislature. It’s important because candidates who make it a point to stop here have the opportunity to learn about rural Texas priorities. Speaking directly with people, looking them in the eye, shaking their hands, that’s more difficult to brush aside than reading an email or a letter.
Now is the time to really mull candidate platforms, voting records if they have them, promises made and promises kept because we’re now in the two-week early voting period for the Republican and Democratic party primaries. In some races where there will be no candidate nomination from the opposing party, the March 1 vote will determine which candidate takes office.
Unfortunately, Texas has an abysmally small primary election turnout. Texas Secretary of State data shows just 12.4% of registered Republican voters turned out in the March 2020 primary, and just 12.92% of registered Democrats cast a ballot. It was lower in 2018, when just 10.16% of registered Republicans and just 7.01% of registered Democrats made their voice heard, according to state data.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Red River Valley shined brightly in the election with an overwhelming turnout? Perhaps that would open the eyes of candidates, incumbent and challenger, to the importance of rural Texas for the state’s future. This election is a chance to say “we are here and we are important.”
Texas primaries are open — all voters get to pick a party’s ballot at their polling place, regardless of their political affiliation. That means independent and non-partisan voters wishing to exercise their right to vote can do so in the primary election.
With two weeks of early voting underway, the ability to request a mail-in ballot open through Friday and plenty of reminders that March 1 is Primary Election Day, let there be no excuse for missing the opportunity to have your voice heard in choosing which candidates to send to the November General Election or, in some cases, choosing the next officeholder.
Early voting ends Feb. 25. See times and polling locations at your county’s election website. And bring a registered voting friend when you visit to cast your ballot. Let’s send all candidates a reminder that they need to have the Lamar County and the Red River Valley on their list of campaign stops.
Go vote.
Klark Byrd
