If you are going to comment on Paris history, you need to start by not butchering it.
No one was held responsible for the “dragging death” of Brandon McClelland because there was no dragging death of Brandon McClelland. He was the victim of a tragic accident when a gravel truck driver hit him. Everything else was trumped up by incompetent Paris Police and Chris Brooks of the county attorney’s office.
You can see an excellent discussion of this in the Fifth Circuit case arising out of the lawsuit against Brooks and Lamar County: Crostley v. Lamar County, 717 F3d 410.
I represented the true victims of that farce prosecution, and that is exactly what it was.
Michael Moser
Paris
