Fields across Texas lit up Friday as the sun went down on athletes ready to defend their home turfs on the gridiron. Friday Night Lights are back as this year’s football season gets into full swing. Let’s hope fans, friends and family members will adhere to public health guidance to help ensure our athletes stay healthy for a full season of football. For a few weeks now, volleyball has been going on in our area gyms. Let’s give all our fall athletes a big thumbs up for great seasons.
Thumbs up this week as well to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. While the approval won’t boost everyone’s confidence in the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccine, as we can see in this week’s poll, it will boost some. Lamar County’s vaccination rate is woefully low, and perhaps more will now seek vaccination, which our public health officials say is the only way out of this pandemic.
More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. under emergency provisions since December. Pfizer said the U.S. approval process required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA has so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety, the Associated Press reported.
Thumbs down to those who ignore the public health guidance. A majority of Texas schools do not require masks and a majority of Texans are ignoring their personal responsibility. As such, the number of positive Covid-19 student cases statewide reported last week surpassed the peak seen any time last year, state data released Friday shows. Of the 20,256 reported cases since the Texas Education Agency started tracking Aug. 2, 14,033 were reported in one week from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, according to The Texas Tribune. Expect to see that number climb unless mitigation efforts are taken.
