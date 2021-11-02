Anyone who has read my columns over the years has probably been able to glean from them that I do not like hot weather — at all. I’ve lived in Texas for more than five decades, and I’ve never developed an appreciation for the summer heat.
I love the coming of fall and winter and all the comforts it brings to my chilly little heart. I love the holidays, the cooler weather, the return of the brisk northerly breezes, the chance to haul out my sweaters, jackets, boots and heavy socks. I love pulling my bedspread back up the bed and snuggling under its chenille weight.
I love the smell of fall, the tang of hearth fires, and the indescribable funk of falling leaves and dormant plant life. I do not, however, look forward to some of the overly-chemical smells that cling to these seasons, the rolling waves of fake cinnamon oils and artificial pine scent that can overwhelm the holidays and aggravate my sinuses. And don’t get me started on anything that reeks of that monstrosity, the whatever-the-heck-people-call “pumpkin-spiced” in this day and age.
I think the best thing about the coming of fall and the ever-encroaching advent of winter is the opportunity to cook again.
In the summer, I can just barely afford to keep my house at a temperature I find comfortable. Given my druthers and an unlimited supply of money, I would keep my house as cold as an icebox all summer long, but I just don’t have that kind of income. In addition to the central air conditioner, I also try to keep cool in the summer with a floor fan in one room and a ceiling fan in the other, and I refrain from heavy exertions like vacuuming the floor or scrubbing the tub until after the sun has been down for a few hours and the temperature has dropped to below heat-stroke level. I only crank up the dryer late at night or early in the morning. I shower in cool water to keep steam from building up, and I keep the blinds drawn at all times to keep the sun’s warming rays out of my living spaces, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the sun beats cruelly on the exposed western side of my apartment building.
In the summer, I also never — or rarely — turn on my stove or oven. I eat a lot of icebox salads and sandwiches in the summer, fresh fruit, sliced cheese and raw veggies, things I don’t have to heat up. I don’t even like to use the microwave in the summer; who wants to eat steaming hot food when you’re already sweaty?
The return of fall means I can get back into the kitchen and cook to my heart’s content.
Now, mind you, I am no gourmet cook, and baking has gone by the wayside since I was diagnosed with diabetes, but I do enjoy whipping up things like stews and soups, casseroles, boiled cabbage, taters, and a variety of roasts of meat or chicken. I have several recipes my mother used to cook, like a killer spaghetti sauce and what she fondly referred to as “Yankee Chili” that I have not tasted since late last February or so. I have been craving slow-cooked red beans and ham hocks served with cornbread baked in the oven and eaten with great slathers of butter. I’ve also been dreaming of pigs in a blanket, made with those little appetizer-sized sausages and store bought bread dough. Oh, and that shakshuka with the poached eggs and the spicy tomato sauce. Yum!
Cranking up the oven in my kitchen can and does often take the place of turning on the heat in my apartment, so I can save some money and stay snug as a bug in a rug in the winter that way, too.
