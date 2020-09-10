It was bound to happen — Covid-19 has found its way into our schools. This is not unexpected; we are in the middle of a health pandemic. The virus, a strand of RNA, cares little for best laid plans, and schools do not have the ability to remain as pristine as laboratory cleanrooms.
While the human inclination is to find someone to point a finger at, there’s likely no one to blame. Remember, health officials have said 80% of Covid-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic. All the temperature checks in the world won’t catch a Covid-19 case if the person is asymptomatic. The virus may be of little concern for the 80%, but it can be life-threatening for someone in the 20% who encounter severe infection.
On Wednesday, there was another expected development — the cancellation of a football game. Cooper called off its game against Detroit after a Cooper student tested positive for Covid-19. Disappointing as the decision is, it was the most responsible action Cooper could take. It essentially severed the risk of unintentionally passing the infection to another school.
An argument to allow the virus to spread to foster herd immunity has been put forward in public discourse, with those supporting the message pointing to statistics showing young people are less likely to develop severe infection, but it ignores another reality of Covid-19: long-term effects.
Some people, including those with mild infection, continue to experience health issues long after they are considered recovered. Symptoms include fatigue, cough, headache, joint pain and damage to heart, lungs and brain.
Schools are following their plans of action to limit the virus’s spread, but they simply could not erase the risk. Be patient with school officials and offer support rather than blame during this trying time.
Klark Byrd
