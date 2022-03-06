Is there a point to partisan primary election propositions other than providing numbers to be used without context?
Every proposition appearing on Tuesday’s Republican primary ballot was an exercise in asking if your spouse will marry you. They were akin to asking cat owners if they love cats, and if they believe cats are better than dogs. The results were not unlike what you’d expect when asking a person who’s ordering food if they’re hungry — a majority will say yes while a few will admit they’re not.
A vast majority of propositions put before Texas Republicans and Democrats for the past 10 years have been slam dunks. In 2012, Republicans were asked if they wanted to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — unsurprisingly, 92.81% of votes cast were in favor. In 2018, Democrats were asked if Texans should have the right to a 21st century public education — 96.02% of participating voters said yes. It’s so on and so forth through the years, with no primary proposition question failing to receive majority support.
So, what’s the point? A Republican Party of Texas press release on the 11 propositions that appeared on the 2018 primary election ballot said “they are a proven, effective way to poll Republican voters on various issues and inform elected officials on where those voters stand.” I imagine the same is true for Democrats.
I suppose that would be true, if a majority of voters would turn out for the election. But they don’t, and that allows politicians, partisan outlets and party supporters to run with skewed results and claiming that’s the percentage of their party’s voters who support whatever position they’re pushing.
For instance, Texas Scorecard, the far-right conservative digital outlet for Empower Texans, on Thursday reported “Majority of Republican Voters Support Eliminating Property Taxes.” The story begins: “During this week’s primary election, over 75 percent of Republican voters in Texas voted in support of a ballot proposition focused on eliminating property taxes.”
But did they?
No. Because a majority of Republican voters didn’t participate in the primary election.
It’s a fact the proposition was approved by 75.67% of the more than 1.84 million votes cast regarding the question, however, not even all Republicans voting in the primary voted on the proposition. There were 50,000 fewer ballots cast for Proposition 2 than Proposition 3, and more than 93,000 fewer than cast in the Republican governor’s race, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
In all, roughly 17.5% of the state’s 17.2 million registered voters — about 3 million — cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. Of that, 11.3% voted in the Republican primary while 6.2% voted in the Democratic primary.
Telling people that 75% of the 11% of Texans voting in the Republican primary support eliminating property taxes within 10 years without implementing a state income tax — which has been outlawed in the state constitution, twice — kind of takes the winds out of the sails.
But hey, none of this is news. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be. For as long as there have been numbers, there have been people using them out of context. Just keep in mind when someone touts “a majority of voter support” for something this year, that’s less than 1 in 5 Texans — a pretty minor majority.
