Thursday’s editorial, “Lack of participation in local government is disheartening,” discussed the apparent lack of community voices during required public hearings on local government budgets and property tax rates. Thankfully, the editorial elicited a response from a concerned retired Paris resident who said people are reaching out to their elected representatives, but often to no avail.
Maralene Rose is a City of Paris retiree, and she said several others like her contacted the city manager and the City Council about the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget, in particular regarding a decrease in retirement benefits for Paris retirees. Retirees also have been contacting officials regarding a cost of living adjustment that was done away with in December 2008 in hopes to have it reinstated.
The problem: City officials didn’t mention this communication from members of the public during the public hearing portions of the budget.
While it is the public’s responsibility to show up to these meetings, to be heard on the record at the specified and advertised time, it is not possible for all residents, particularly our older neighbors, to be physically present. They often engage with local leadership via email or handwritten letters. Unless our officials mention such correspondence, as Mrs. Rose said, there is no benefit to such participation in local government affairs.
It should be common for government representatives to — at the very least — mention received correspondence or to enter such letters into public comment during their required hearings.
And, as Mrs. Rose did, if they fail to do that, it’s still possible to hold their feet to the fire by voicing those concerns right here in the newspaper with letters to the editor and guest columns. That’s one of the primary functions of a newspaper — facilitating community discussions. Having those discussions in the open prompts officials to offer open responses rather than sweeping concerns under a rug.
Remember, our local government officials work for you. It is their job to respond to you, to represent you, even when they disagree with you. And if they fail in that responsibility, you can make your voice heard right here.
Klark Byrd
