They have always been good, my aluminum pans. I believe every single aluminum pan I have was a wedding gift. Thomas and I celebrated our 53rd wedding anniversary in June so the pans are getting some age on them. I am lazy and I put them in the dishwasher. Yes, I know it discolors them. But they have sure been used a lot of times going in and out of the oven.
I digress, which isn’t unusual. The whole thing is that Thomas mentioned to me that one of our flat, 9 inch by 12 inch shallow pans was leaking. I confess I didn’t believe him at first. Holes, why? I looked and sure enough, there were tiny almost-pinholes along one side! It was sheer wear.
So that pan, sadly, went to the “feed an animal” place out in the barn. Notice I said it went to do some thing, I’m too tight to just toss it.
OK, I guess I thought that it probably had a flaw that caused it to get holes. Well, within a few weeks I baked a pan of brownies. And as Thomas cut them (with a dull knife, I might add) a thin line occurred. This pan, same size, same age, was so worn that the knife cut lines through the bottom!
Well, shoot, those were the only type of those pans I have.
As if to illustrate the point that my kitchen stuff was wearing out I pulled out a pie plate (or pie tin, depending on what you call them) and the plastic snap on cover was cracked!
What IS this? I mean are all my pots and pans going to get holes, collapse or crack up? Apparently. And apparently fifty plus years is a cutoff age.
Now I’m not a kitchen gadget, fancy, specialized item person. Don’t talk to me about my sets of dishes, that is totally another story. Those I have too many of. But peelers, drainers, holders and pans, nope. I’m not attracted. Fortunately every now and again my friends gift me some things that I need. Otherwise we couldn’t even peel potatoes.
But I now am faced with a dilemma. Well, no, I don’t suppose it’s a real dilemma if your pans wear out after fifty years.
But I am about to go shopping for aluminum pans. I don’t want to. I don’t look forward to spending money on things that “have always been good.” And boy have they gotten expensive.
Thank goodness the 53-year-old Corningware is doing great! I couldn’t handle buying that too. Think of me as tightwad, don’t spend money on kitchen gadgets me has to drop a few dollars. For pans, mind you, plain old pans!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
