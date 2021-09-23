I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with my vehicle’s GPS system. Oh, don’t get me wrong, it beats the heck out of scrabbling, unfolding and attempting to refold paper maps. I mean, why did one state map always end at a critical junction as we crossed into another state? And what kind of diabolical mind ever created that insanely difficult folding system? I admit that years ago, in Colorado, I got so mad I tore a map in half!
But GPS sometimes is a bit behind the times. My husband will testify that I have talked ugly to it as the voice insists “exit the highway NOW” when no exit exists. That’s usually due to ongoing construction. But still, while my blood pressure is climbing, her voice remains glacially calm and firm. It aggravates me more. It’s kind of like the saying “nowhere in the history of humankind has a woman ever calmed down by being told to calm down.”
We went to Dallas a week ago for Thomas to have his first procedure to kill a nerve in his shoulder. Now, I know the area around the W.B. Carrell Clinic where I’ve had so much back surgery and the area around Medical City Dallas where Thomas spent so many weeks quite well. I’ve learned to just join in with the Mad Max driving assaults on 635 like everyone else.
But as I spoke with the nurse on the phone, I encountered something new. We had to go by a pharmacy over on Royal Lane and pick up his specially compounded prescription for injection. It had to be mixed right before injection, kept cool and paid for in cash. This sounded odd to me, so I called the best pharmacist I know (also this year’s Texas State Pharmacist) and asked her if we couldn’t have her compound it. Lee Ann Hampton said it was the only type of compounding they don’t do and there’s a government rule that means Medicare or insurance won’t pay for it.
OK, so I know this is all right, and I know where Royal Lane is. I put the address in my GPS and we made it right to it — which was fine except for one tiny detail: The building was empty. Yes, completely, stripped bare empty. The sign was still painted on the side, so I knew we were in the right place. A passerby told me they moved. Um, yeah.
I called the number I had taken down at the same time I took the location. Sure enough, they moved back in May.
All right, punch in a new address over on Preston. Hey, I know where that is too.
Right there, though, was when little Miss GPS and I had a falling out. I knew we needed to be going southeast. She insisted I had to drive due north. But, hey, she’s supposed to be the expert, right? After all, she has one job and that’s navigation.
So I went where she told me only to discover she was insistent that we take the North Dallas Tollway. Which I hate. Which costs money.
I didn’t, I took off before entering. Smart Alec GPS began her “route (snootily pronounced ‘root’) recalculation, make a U turn now” chant.
Thomas said “oh just do it.” I was running late by then. I hate that. I admit I called that inanimate device some nasty names. I griped about it and told Thomas I knew all we needed to do was turn left instead of right back at the empty pharmacy and we would come right to the new location. I admit I was yelling at that GPS in frustration. But I whipped on to the toll road only to have the voice immediately tell me to exit the highway in 1/2 mile. I mean when all four wheels of our Jeep hit the toll road it told me to get off, which put me back on 635 for a few blocks before I took off again and at last discovered the pharmacy. This one was open.
We arrived at the clinic with four minutes to spare, iced prescription in hand.
We returned home tired but safe.
I refused to apologize to the GPS. After all, we have a bill coming from the tollway. I hate tolls.
Oh, and how did we end up going to a pharmacy that had moved in May? Well, apparently the nurse had been telling that address to people for years. And it just popped out of her mouth as natural as could be. Maybe it’s not the GPS I should have yelled at?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.