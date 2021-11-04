Tuesday’s election day turnout was an embarrassment to democracy. Just 9% of registered Texas voters cast a ballot in the constitutional amendment election. The Red River Valley turnout was worse than that at 8%.
Think about that: Fewer than 1 in 10 Texans decided the fate of eight constitutional amendments that proposed changes related to ad valorem taxes, judicial eligibility, religious services, land development financing by counties and more.
Voters approved all eight constitutional amendments, some with more support than others, but given the low turnout, it’s hard to say Texans approved the amendments.
The low turnout was hardly unexpected by elections officials, despite their best efforts to inform the public. That included notifications posted to their office websites, speaking to local groups and speaking with the media.
Still, low turnout in odd-number year elections is so expected that Lamar County Elections Office staff scrambled to get more ballots in 2019 when a surge of more than 2,650 voters turned out to have their say on whether the state’s constitution should ban a state income tax. And that’s still less than 10% of registered Lamar County voters.
On a percentage basis, Lamar County had the worst ballot box turnout this year with just 5.88% of registered voters participating. Fannin County barely did better with 7.92%. Delta County at least broke into double digits with 10.31%. Red River County was the star, tripling Lamar County’s turnout at 17.65% — that’s still less than 1 in 5 registered voters.
It would be easy to chalk this up to voter apathy, but as Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said when speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Paris weeks prior to the election, most registered voters don’t even know there’s an election in odd-number years. That’s a failure on several levels because again elections staff post notices on their websites and local media in all formats run stories about elections. It just may be that low voter turnout is another sign of how disconnected people have become from their communities. From their state. From the very process that determines what rules we will live under.
Voters shouldn’t need polarization to lead them to the ballot box. Low turnouts like Tuesday’s helps to lead to divisive polarization because candidates want the most votes, and they will appeal to the base emotion of anger to get voters to the election office.
An obvious cure is having more people more involved in our communities — not just write-a-check involved, but actively involved. Theoretically, a person involved in their community and aware of what government rules and decisions affect it will be more likely to participate in the government process by exercising their right to vote.
The Paris News agrees with something Johnson said to Kiwanians. She said, “If you’re going to vote, you want to vote in every election you can.” Adding to that, if you’re going to live in a community, you should want to be an active part of it.
Klark Byrd
