Time is a funny thing. When you’re enjoying yourself, it just slips by unnoticed. But if you ever want to remember just how long a minute can be, try doing a plank. I definitely had a great time the last week of June through the Fourth of July because the week went by in the blink of an eye.
My family spent that week in western Nebraska, where unless you’re an outdoors enthusiast or preparing for the upcoming rodeos and demolition derbies, there’s not a whole lot to do. It’s still one of my favorite places to visit because it’s my daughter’s home area, and I spent years as a reporter there at The Sidney Sun-Telegraph. It’s always great to catch up with people I haven’t seen in years.
One such person is Police Chief Joe Aikens. Joe was assistant police chief when I worked at the paper, and we worked together for a great number of stories over the years. I bumped into Joe on June 29 when he was part of the emergency response crews who came to the hotel we were staying in when an air conditioner experienced an electrical problem that filled a hallway with smoke. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the look on his face when I shook his hand and told him who I was — I was 170 pounds heavier when he last saw me.
After a 14-hour drive from Paris to Sidney and a day of tripping down memory lane, my three youngest were ready to meet with their sister and play at the park. We stayed there until a storm sprang up. We headed to a local pizzeria for shelter and lunch, but didn’t make it in the door before the skies opened up with a heavy downpour. We walked into that pizzeria nearly soaked, and it went down like a movie scene. When I swung the door open, everyone stopped doing everything and all eyes fell on the nine of us walking in.
“Little bit of rain,” I said to the waitress, who then directed us to the big table.
And just like that, everyone went back to minding their own business, and we laughed it off.
The week was filled with normal summertime activities. My daughter, Kyla, hung out with us when she wasn’t at cheer practice, where she hurt her ankle one day, or practicing on her horse. She thrilled her three siblings by giving them rides on horseback. The family enjoyed time in the pool at the hotel, and later out at the lake with all of Kyla’s family. There was the Fourth of July family cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, in which Kyla and I have an unbroken streak. It’s a losing streak, but ignore that. We do.
We had so much fun Friday, Kyla convinced me to stay an extra day. So on Saturday, we got another hotel room since our reservation had run its course, and we stayed for another day of family fun and ice cream. That night, we headed to the park for the showing of “Leap!”
We had a great time, and time indeed flew by. Even the 14-hour drive back to Paris seemingly went by in a flash. I intend to go back for Kyla’s 16th birthday in October. It’d be nice if the time in between went by just as fast.
