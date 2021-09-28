I got my shot the other day. Not the Covid shot — I got those shots months ago, just as soon as it was available to me.
No, I mean my flu shot. The shot I’ve been getting every year for longer than I can remember. That one. I’m also contemplating getting the pneumonia vaccine again this year, and I’m actually giving really serious thought to getting the shingles vaccine, as well.
See, I believe in the power of medicine, and I can see the wisdom in paying heed to medical professionals, the people who have made it their life’s work to learn about how to treat the various ailments people of all ages and conditions can be subjected to.
I’ve always felt that even though I am no dummy by any stretch of the imagination, there are people who are smarter than me, people who are more capable of understanding the complexities of certain things than I am. I long ago came to the conclusion that I’m a word person, and I’m drawn to things verbal and vocal. Things like numbers and the hard sciences? Not so much — especially the numbers stuff. If it involves math in any way, shape or form, I am way out of my league.
I do appreciate medicine and things like biology and, to some extent, botany. I am fascinated by how living organisms work, and I love to watch and read about things like surgeries and how things can go wrong with the body and how they can be treated and cured and endured. Just don’t try to get me involved in the numbers end of it, the chemistry and physics and the formulas and such. I cannot grasp it, and I freely admit it.
I go to several doctors these days — my general practitioners as well as a couple of specialists — who I do listen to and who I respect enough to follow their advice on how to treat and cope with those issues that I have to live with these days. The way I see it — a doctor is like any other craftsman. A doctor has made a study of how to deal with human diseases and conditions, just like a good mechanic has studied how an engine works, what can go wrong with it and how to keep it in good working order. Just like a computer technician has studied the complexities of designing, programming and repairing these marvels of modern electronics. I can’t do what a physician, an engineer or a programmer can do; I simply haven’t the education, smarts or aptitude — not to mention the interest — to be any good at it.
This is why it boggles me that people will not listen to what the medical professionals tell them about the Covid-19 vaccines. There are still too many people out there who refuse to believe that the vaccine will help keep them alive and that masks do help stop the spread of the disease, but do believe politicians really have their best interests at heart.
Apparently, some people would rather believe a drug that has been studied, tested and refined for more than a decade by really smart medical professionals will make their testicles swell up because some yahoo on the internet has a cousin’s boyfriend who swears it happened to his brother-in-law. People would rather believe a drug meant to get rid of worms in cattle can keep a potentially lethal virus from choking the breath out of them because a politician in one certain colored necktie said so.
The virus is not going away, people. We’ve had too many waves of it already, one variant after another; hundreds of thousands of people are already dead. How much more proof is required before it strikes someone you love? How long will people refuse to use their intellects rather than their prejudices and decide to make the smart move to get vaccinated and help bring this pandemic under control?
Stop listening to the liars on TV and the web and talk to your local doctor. Let the experts tell you the truth.
