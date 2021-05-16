Congratulations to Paris Mayor Paula Portugal and Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes on their elections to their positions by Paris City Council. It’s incredible to think that it’s now 2021 and Paris is just now seeing its first female mayor, but it’s a great step forward. We wish Mayor Portugal and Mayor Pro Tem Hughes the best as they work together with the rest of the council to lead Paris into the future.
Thumbs up this week as well to all our area students and teachers involved with taking the STAAR test. While we won’t see much in the way of news reporting that STAAR testing is underway, we will as results come in. It’s a stressful time of the school year for teachers and students alike, and hopefully we will see their efforts pay off.
Thumbs up too this week to the partnership between Paris Fire Department and Texas A&M University-Commerce for a research program that will hopefully lead to better spine care for our firefighters. The job takes a toll on these men and women, and we’re sure any help is appreciated.
Thumbs down to state officials who knew for months that foster children were being illegally housed in an emergency shelter cited hundreds of times for dangerous conditions. It took a whistleblower to come forward before anything was done. That is shameful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.