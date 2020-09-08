In high school, running was my escape. After a long day cooped up in a dismal building, I would take to the streets and run, sometimes for hours, just to process my thoughts and take some time for myself. Now several years — and several pounds — later, I’m noticeably slower than I was then. But I’m beginning to rekindle my love for running, and Paris has helped.
As a journalist, I spend my days chasing stories down, interviewing interesting people and, quite often, staring at a screen for hours on end. So when it comes time to leave the office for the day, I’m eager to get some time outdoors to keep myself grounded. And most days, I go to the Trail de Paris.
When I first arrived in Paris several months ago, I was looking for places to run, but I soon noticed that aside from the downtown square, there are very few sidewalks here. So I had to find an alternative and that’s when my love affair with the trail started.
If you start at the entrance near Paris Junior College and head east, it doesn’t matter if you’re running or walking in the heat of the day. The leaning trees provide ample shade to keep you cool — well, as cool as you can get while running in Texas — and the birds and bugs offer the ambient noise that creates a natural soundtrack.
Back home in Seattle, we had a trail with a similar concept: easy access for biking, running and walking, all in the midst of a city. But it really was right in the midst of the city. A run or bike ride there meant dodging cars or listening to the angry honks of drivers in traffic. But here, the trail is different. The trees nearly soundproof it and entering into their shade makes the hustle and bustle feel miles away. I guess if you ran far enough, it could be.
The trail is one of the reasons I feel lucky to live in Paris. Our city cares about maintaining places like the trail so that we, the public, can have these sanctuaries, getaways and open spaces when the world feels like it’s closing in on us. There are many cities where the residents aren’t as fortunate and don’t have nature-filled hideaways in an urban environment like the trail or Leon Williams Park.
It makes my day to see families with young ones hot on their parents’ heels riding miniature bikes or couples walking hand-in-hand, savoring the cooler hours of the evening. Running on the trail is a way of looking into the quieter, slower parts of Paris, away from the loop or the traffic on Lamar Avenue. Plus, nothing beats getting time to listen to your favorite album or podcast, or coupling a long walk with a phone call to an old friend.
When I need time to myself, I retreat to the trail to regroup and prepare myself for the next day — especially when my schedule is booked back to back. Immersing myself in this slice of nature that cuts right through the city is a form of self care, and I hope you go out and enjoy it too sometime soon too. It’s nice to be in a city with such a resource, and when I leave Paris I know I’ll miss my little daily vacations to the trail.
