Third time’s the charm.
I look for the old adage to ring true for North Lamar ISD this spring after the passionate plea members of a Community Advisory Committee made for a much needed bond election at a school trustee meeting last week. A bond election failed by 85 votes in 2017, and trustees called off a 2020 election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been 25 years since the district made major facility improvements, and some have suffered from shifting foundations, a problem now minimized with modern construction capabilities. Technology needs in the district are great so that students can be prepared to face the challenges of the future. And, students need facilities and programs that match their ongoing accomplishments.
Those who spoke at a Wednesday night meeting came with a well thought out plan, the result of a needs assessment and a recent survey to gain insight into what community members see as the district’s most pressing needs. Speakers came with details, facts and figures, and a plan to support a voter education campaign leading to a May 1 vote.
Speaking during Public Forum before the advisory committee presentation, North Lamar graduate Lauren Woodard, the mother of two students, hit the nail on the head about the necessity of community involvement and a campaign to inform voters of the tremendous need.
“I was very involved the last time (2020) that we were talking about the bond,” Woodard said. “The time before that (2017), I was made aware of it. I had no part in it, but I’ve always supported it.”
Other districts, such as Paris ISD and Chisum ISD, have had successful bond elections in the recent past with community involvement and after a voter information campaign. North Lamar made no such concerted effort in 2017.
About why now is a good time for a bond election, Woodard noted low interest rates, a growing need and the evidence of a well thought out, positive plan.
“With interest rates being what they are, this is the time we’re going to get the most bang for our buck and will be able to pay everything back sooner,” Woodard said. “I think the changes that have been made since last time we tried to do this (2020) are excellent, and I love that every single kid in the district is touched in some way by the money that will be spent here.”
She continued.
“I think to go with it from a positive mindset is going to work out real well for us this time. We are not trying to keep up with the Joneses, we are just trying to keep up with the times. We are needing to set our kids up for the future, and technology has got to be OK. It’s a necessity at this point, it’s not a luxury.”
This year’s advisory committee nixed a proposal to put turf on athletic fields, a point of contention as indicated in a recent community survey. The committee also offered a plan to save part of Bailey Intermediate, formerly tagged for demolition, to be used by county-wide special needs children currently housed in an overcrowded Goodman Learning Center.
I agree with Woodson. The timing is right; the need is obvious and thousands of children are depending on a successful bond election.
