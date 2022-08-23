Coined and popularized by J.R.R. Tolkien, the Elvish word namárië means farewell, or be well. As with many obscure literary references, I’ve had the pleasure of hearing it said to me before, and I thought it a fitting way to begin a send off.
By the time you read this, I’ll have already begun classes for my senior year at Texas Christian University. I’ll be running around trying to figure out where my classes are, coach the first-year students, meet with old friends and prepare for the intense schedule I have created for myself. As someone who majors in strategic communications, I hope this won’t be my last time in print, but there’s a real chance it will be my last byline in The Paris News. That said, I wanted to share some of my favorite memories in Paris from the past summer.
As some of you know, I’ve had the pleasure of teaching a free, five-week creative writing class for kids at the Paris Public Library this summer. I had seven bright students sign up for the class, and their excitement, energy and good humor brought out my own. Running around with them, playing with gigantic stuffed creatures and giving them personalities and plotlines was an incredible moment in creativity and taught me more about teaching, mentorship and working with kids.
Friday, we came dressed as characters we created, and I even dyed my hair red to match mine. (It’s temporary, so it will hopefully wash out by the second or third week of school, but we’ll see!) The kids had a blast, and I hope they learned a lot about the power of creativity and the worlds it unlocks.
To the tune of creativity, I also began work on yet another novel called Salt, which I wrote another column about. In the process of writing it, I’ve learned so much about myself and how my outer worlds influence my internal ones. It sounds a little crazy when I go on for hours about dragons and mazes and salt as an exchangeable substance for lighter fluid, but the pure act of writing creatively brings me tremendous joy.
However, beyond my personal line of sight, I’ve heard stories unlike any I’ve heard before. Take Laura Tucker, mother to six-year-old Emilee, who has spent months searching desperately for jobs and been unable to find anywhere to hire her. Or the countless others in similar positions, trying to provide for themselves or a family while undergoing and overcoming hardship.
I’ve also seen the community rallying together to solve problems and meet needs in an incredible way. Consider Habitat for Humanity, which is building a house in this incredible heat to take advantage of tax abatements brought on by the Five and Five Infill Development plan. The Five and Five Infill Development Plan is the City of Paris’ current method to incentivize development of affordable housing and help solve the shortage in town.
While interning for the United Way, I’ve seen significantly more examples of needs being met. Take the Community Health Fair hosted earlier in July, which provided free tests and screenings for everyone who attended. Nonprofits across the community step in to meet the need. Just the other day, I saw a pregnant Paris resident in need of an air-conditioner ask and receive one within 24 hours. The generosity of this community is astounding.
While working on my Community Needs Assessment for the United Way of Lamar County, I interviewed numerous people who have given their lives over to helping the people in the community. From first responders to educators to non-profit leaders, I have learned so much from watching their lifestyle and following their examples.
Then of course, with the Paris News, I’ve heard plenty more, all of which have influenced my personal journey this summer in significant ways. Joining a local church for the first time in years also shook me, showing me how richly interconnected the Christian community is in Paris.
With all these new experiences under my belt, I’m looking forward to being back in Fort Worth, but I will definitely miss all the people I’ve grown to love here. Thank you Paris for a spectacular summer, and until we meet again, namárië.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.