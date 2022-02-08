The subject of affordable housing is still very much on my mind.
I had a friend who worked for a really big company, the U.S. government. When he went to work, they already had a place for him to live, a one bedroom apartment — not big, not fancy, but clean and well maintained — with some amenities he was happy to be able to take advantage of, like a small gym area, a laundry room and a pool. The apartment complex of about 30 units was right across the street from where he was going to work; in fact, he could stand at his front door, look out and see the place he was headed toward to put in his eight hours. He could walk, if so chose, or bike, but he usually took his car, because the two locations were situated across a busy highway from each other and there was no straight shot from one to the other.
The apartment had everything a bachelor needed. His rent was not free, but it was quite a bit under what he might have paid if his employer hadn’t owned and operated the complex. He lived there for years, content with the location and conveniences and, especially, the price.
I’ve often wondered why more big companies don’t make housing part of their incentives to get people to come to work for them. It seems like it would be a good idea, one that could make a real difference in the deliberations of a prospective new hire.
A company that makes billions of dollars in profits ought to be able to construct affordable housing for their employees or to make housing costs part of the benefits package in a reasonable fashion. It could definitely make it easier for the newly hired to make the move from one city/state to another.
Now “corporate housing” is not what I’m talking about. Corporate housing — usually furnished units of varying degrees of comfort and luxury befitting the status of the incoming worker — is for people who the company know won’t be staying very long, transient workers who will come in for one project/job and who will move on to another furnished apartment or rental house in another city where the company has need of them within a few weeks or months.
I’m talking about housing for people who will come to stay, at least for a reasonably long period of time; people looking to put down roots, make a life, raise a family and join the community; people who want to make a future for themselves and their wives and kids. If they know they have a place to come to, it could make a real difference in whether they choose to bring their skills and training and experience to a job here, rather than some place else.
I did a Google search on the subject of employee housing and didn’t come up with all that many references, other than in a very broad, trade magazine article kind of way, but I do know, anecdotally, that many real estate agents have been known to contract with companies to help their incoming personnel find what housing is available from their own catalogues of available properties for sale. But home sales are not going to help the person who is just starting out looking for a job, who wants to be able to live affordably, safely and comfortably.
I concede that a good landlord is a jewel of great price and a bad landlord can make your life a nightmare. And I am not advocating the return of the concept of company towns. I’m talking about fair, safe and reasonable housing.
I’m also not talking about public housing or subsidized housing, places that are designed for and meant to be lived in by people who cannot afford to pay normal rents, because they are unemployed — or unemployable — for any number of reasons, either by choice or circumstance.
The people of Paris banded together a few years ago to get a city bus line up and running, an amenity that has proven to be quite a boon for seniors and others who do not drive, letting them get around town inexpensively and conveniently. They did it with the help of some of Paris’ largest entities, private businesses as well as nonprofits, that pitched in to make it happen.
Making Paris a place where people can live affordably and see their lives flourish is also an achievable end. It will just take a bit of ingenuity and a willingness to make it happen.
