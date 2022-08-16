I have a bone to pick with drivers of these honking big pickup trucks I am seeing so many of these days.
My dad drove a pickup truck for many years, but he was a fencing contractor and also worked construction/renovation on houses and barns and such. His truck was a working truck with a set of pipe racks on the bed and a bumper mounted vise grip to hold fence pipe for cutting by hand on job sites. It was a GMC, or as he called it, a Jimmy, with just two doors and a bench seat that folded down to reveal about six inches of storage space behind the seat. It was blue. All of his pickup trucks were blue or blue and white.
These days, a four-door sedan is getting to be a not-so-common sight. SUVs and pickup trucks abound. I can somewhat understand the appeal of the SUV — plenty of seating for the family with room to spare for groceries and what-not in the rear — but a lot of the people I see driving these crew-cab and extended-cab pickups trucks do not seem to be the kind of people I would associated with, as my daddy used to say, “pick-em-up” trucks.
And I also do not see that many regular cab pickups on the streets and roads around here. When was the last time you saw a newer pickup that only had two doors in the cab and a standard size bed-box in the back?
Oh sure, there are these kinds of pickup out there, but most of them are decades from the dealer’s lot and are showing every year of it. These are the working men’s trucks, the trucks being used by men and women who used their vehicles as part of the tools they use to make a living, the ones sporting the dings and scratches of daily hard use, not meant to impress the neighbors or the ladies at the grocery store.
There’s the extended cabs, with the jump seats and narrow set of doors behind the front doors. Then there’s the crew cab, possibly with bucket seats in the front, with a padded console between them with pull out cup holders, and four full sized doors and space to carry the family and your friends with lots of legroom.
These big trucks have to have big engines using diesel fuel and often double wheel suspension.
These behemoths are close to seven feet high, about the same width and can measure anywhere from 17 to 21 feet in length, depending on the make
A trip to the store will show you that about every other vehicle in the lot is a jumped up pickup truck, requiring much more space than the average yellow-striped parking space offers. The driveways between the rows of vehicles are getting to be an exercise in swerving to avoid the ends of these trucks sticking out into traffic or taking up more width than just one space.
In an average sedan, the driver’s head is about four feet off the ground. A sedan is about 14 to 15 feet long. That means being the driver of an average car, parked between two crew cab pickups, is a lot like being buried in a rolled steel box, in varying shades of silver/gray, with no sight lines in any direction, especially if the vehicle in front of yours is yet another jacked up pickup truck. This makes for some uneasy moments at the grocery store, I can tell you.
Why does a person who is not a manual laborer, who is not a farmer/rancher or any other kind of working person need an oversized, over-priced, expensive-to-buy-and-fuel truck that takes up all that space?
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
