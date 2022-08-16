I have a bone to pick with drivers of these honking big pickup trucks I am seeing so many of these days.

My dad drove a pickup truck for many years, but he was a fencing contractor and also worked construction/renovation on houses and barns and such. His truck was a working truck with a set of pipe racks on the bed and a bumper mounted vise grip to hold fence pipe for cutting by hand on job sites. It was a GMC, or as he called it, a Jimmy, with just two doors and a bench seat that folded down to reveal about six inches of  storage space behind the seat. It was blue. All of his pickup trucks were blue or blue and white.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

