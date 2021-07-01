Being a pretty experienced insomniac, I sometimes am online following news or interesting stories at all hours. The other night I ran across one that really got me thinking.
It was about things that seem normal to most of us here in the United States but are actually signs of privilege. Now, don’t bow up here, I said privilege, I’m not debating white privilege or anything racial or controversial. I’m speaking of privilege we possess by living in a first world, not a third world nation or location.
Here are some of the top rated responses from a Reddit internet question about normal verses privilege.
The first item on the list was simply privacy. Not digital privacy, but a room with walls and a door that closes. A lot of people don’t have that.
Second, knowing a fire truck is on its way when there is a fire. That one really struck me, since firefighters are 75 percent volunteers. I’m a big fan and a member of a volunteer fire department. I know what goes into making sure there is a response to a fire. And in a lot of the world there’s no guarantee a fire truck is on the way.
Of course the same thing can be said about every emergency service, EMS, law enforcement, all the things that help keep us safe.
Another privilege my husband and I totally took for granted and have since had taken away? Spontaneity in your daily plans. If you’re a wheelchair user that’s virtually impossible.
The days when we could just go with the flow are gone. No more driving until tired and finding a place to stay! Now we have to reserve handicap rooms. Staying at B&Bs is out and we can’t make it into some restaurants. Concerts, pretty much history.
Yeah, we took spontaneity for granted. Don’t,
it’s priceless.
The ability to buy a drink or snack spur of the moment, without thinking about if it will impact your ability to pay the rent, utility bills or any other essentials.
Feeling safe in your own home. Not really worrying about mice, rats, roaches, bed bugs, break ins or violence outside. Now there is a true privilege, and one denied to many.
Having people assume you are telling the truth. That one reminded me that in some countries you are considered guilty and have to prove your innocence. Give that one a long hard thought.
Libraries. I take our nice local public library for granted. And I suspect most of us do. But it is truly a precious thing to have access to.
One of the internet answers about what is a privilege was simply this, “having two good parents.” Ouch. Having had two wonderful parents, I guess I more or less assumed everyone did.
One I’m all too familiar with — and I know a lot of you are too — was “not having chronic pain.” Yes, that’s truly a privilege and a blessing.
The freedom to attend the place of worship we choose ranks way on up there, doesn’t it?
How about owning a vehicle? Most of us have one, you know. That’s not a given in some places
Here are more. Having access to clean water and a sewage system, flush toilets, hot showers, uninterrupted power supplies, garbage trucks to take away trash and the amazing abundance of food available in western supermarkets.
Here’s a huge one. Birth control. Talk about something we take for granted. Think how different most of our lives would be without it. And it isn’t readily available in a lot of the world.
How about the ability to express an opinion? Free speech is very censored in a lot of the world. And no one will drag you away or “disappear” you for criticizing the government here.
In some places you can’t simply quit a job just because you don’t like it or it doesn’t suit you.
Medical care is another of those services we assume will always be available. But it isn’t in many societies.
Perhaps the idea that bothers me the most, that kept me up longer that night though, was this one.
The ability to be a child. To laugh, play, go to school, run outside and do the thousands of things kids do. To be well nourished and healthy. In much of the world kids have to struggle just to eat, to hide in fear or become hardened before they are even teenagers.
Yes, we have first world problems. But reflecting on just how privileged we are made me take a closer look at all the privileges and luxuries we basically take for granted.
There are so many. Take a little time and think of some of the things we consider normal but are truly a privilege. It’s an eye opener.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.