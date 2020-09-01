I agree with Roger Haley’s Letter to the Editor printed in the Aug. 27 paper. Kim Cox seems to have developed a habit of spreading misleading information.
Case in point is a throw-away line in her opinion of Aug. 27, “Postal Service should be bolstered.” She says: “mail-in ballots, (are) also known as absentee ballots ...” I don’t know if she meant to mislead or if she just didn’t think it was important for her readers to understand how confusing the terminology has become.
Maybe we should all be talking about mail-out ballots rather than mail-in. Absentee ballots are mailed out to those who request them and provide information, including a valid address to which to send the ballot. Ballots the Democrats refer to as “mail-in” are mailed out, unsolicited, to every registered voter (dead or alive) at the address (current or not) on the voter rolls. See any possible opportunities for errors or fraud in that scenario?
Thank goodness Texas will continue to accept absentee ballots but has refused universal mail-in voting.
Sara Alexander
Paris
