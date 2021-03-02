Recently, I made a trip to Paris from Grand Prairie, and I had a medical emergency. I had a large intestinal rupture. Dr. Robert M. Young rushed me to surgery and removed 2 feet of my intestines. Had it not been the healing power of Jesus and Dr. Young’s expert work, I would not be alive.
I had 13 units of blood during this time. Not only was he wonderful, so were the nurses and all the staff at the hospital. My primary care doctor, Dr. Joe Owens, in Arlington said no other doctor could have done the job he did. Thanks for the care I received.
Louise Coplin Vaughan
Grand Prairie
