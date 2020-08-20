Once again, the City of Paris has demonstrated just how little they value the retired city employees.
The proposed city budget included a 2% cost of living raise for current employees. How long has it been since retired city employees received a cost of living increase? Too long! I can’t even tell you the last time.
To me this shows how little the city cares about the people that gave many years of service to the community. Perhaps they think city retirees do not have increasing cost of living expenses like everyone else.
Patricia Varner
Powderly
