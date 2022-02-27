Paris lost another community leader in the passing of Gary Nash, a staunch Democrat, supporter of youth, businessman, friend and encourager.
I knew Gary and his wife, Becky, his daughter, Stacey, and his late son, Steve, when our children attended Paris schools together more than 30 years ago, and more recently for his support of the Boys & Girls Club, the Paris Education Foundation and the Lamar County Democratic Party. And anyone who banked at First Federal or Paris Savings & Loan, shopped at a local Dollar General or Family Dollar, washed their car at one of the early car washes in town or dined at the Dairy Queen in Powderly have him to thank for his entrepreneurial abilities.
Gary made the news several years ago when he won a bidding war at an I Love Paris gala and paid $5,000 for smoked brisket and ribs, and his family established an endowment fund in honor of Steve, a star Paris High athlete who earned a scholarship to Texas Christian University. Himself a Paris High graduate, Gary was known for his musical talent, and after graduation in 1962 enlisted in the U.S. Navy band where he spent four years touring before ending his military career in the Boston Navy Band.
I turned to some of his closest friends to help me with this tribute. Here is what they had to say:
“This is going back 50 years or so at First Federal when he was vice president and I came to work,” board chairman Dick Amis said. “He pretty much ran the operation side of the business back in the day before computers when it was a different operating environment with hand posting of ledgers and all the kind of work we used to do. I was his right hand man for about 12 years, and I learned a whole lot from him. He was a great mentor to me, for sure.”
Gary left banking in the mid-1980s to embark on new adventures as a small business owner. That’s when Ben Alsup began working for him.
“I worked for him for nearly 30 years, and it’s hard to say just a few words about the person who probably had the most impact upon my adult life,” Alsup said. “He was a friend, a teacher, a mentor and had a broad depth of understanding about almost everything. His passing is not only a personal loss to me and my family, but I think the community will miss him as well in ways that are going to continue to show up for years. He just understood the inner workings of a community and the city technically and socially. He was just an amazing person, and I’m gonna miss him.”
Fellow Democrats Pat Murphy and Mark Homer talked about his loyalty and his contributions to the community.
“He was a Democrat to the core,” Lamar County party activist Pat Murphy said. “He had a business sense about him like no other and was generous of his time and resources. He was a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, and as you know was honored just recently by being named to the Wall of Honor.”
And about his business acumen, Murphy said, “He knew when to get in and he knew when to get out.”
A three-term state representative, Homer credited Gary with his political career.
“He’s the reason I got into politics,” Homer said, recalling when former state Rep. Pete Patterson retired, Gary led a group of what Homer termed “an old men’s club” in approaching him. “He then put his time and effort into my campaigns, and I’m not sure I would have served as long as I did without the work Gary and Becky put in.”
Homer then gave his friend the highest of compliments — for his integrity.
“Without question, I owe my political career to him,” Homer said. “But he never asked anything in return, other than I go and represent this district.”
This community will miss the impact Gary Nash had, but his legacy of loyalty, dedication and integrity will live on through the lives of those of us he influenced.
