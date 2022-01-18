I got my Covid-19 booster shot the other day; it didn’t take very long and it cost me not a dime.
The young lady who administered the shot was very good at her trade, if her skill with a needle is any indication. I hardly felt the needle at all, just the slightest of pin pricks to the skin of my left shoulder. I told her I was happy with her work and she told me “Thank you. I can’t guarantee you won’t feel it tomorrow, though.”
She was right. By the next morning, my shoulder was a bit achy in the muscles, but not overly so, not enough to keep me from getting up and getting on with my day. The first two vaccinations were like that, too.
These days, I have a problematic relationship with needles. For the last 10 years, I have been getting regular treatment for some immune disorders, so I have to have blood work done every three months. I also give myself an injection once a day, every day.
When I was young, I was fascinated by the sight of a needle going into my skin. I had an overall interest in medical procedures of all kinds and I was, and still am, a fan of TV shows that detail operations and such.
I was drawn to medical procedures of all kinds. The sight of a scalpel cutting into skin was guaranteed to have me riveted to the screen.
I even gave thought to becoming a paramedic, studied it and got certified as an EMT in the late 1970s, until it became apparent I did not have the physical strength or stamina for the job. I am still drawn to medical shows.
But as I have aged, I find it harder to look at that kind of stuff when it comes to myself. I have been subjected to scalpels and needles, and I find I am less enchanted by it all. I have devolved into not being able to look at this kind of stuff, when it comes to myself.
I find a good nurse with a good blood draw technique a real thing of beauty these days, and I always tell them when I have found them to be as painless as possible — positive feedback, you know.
Recently, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against a federal mandate that private businesses with more than 100 employees must require its workers to be vaccinated against the virus. They also ruled that medical facilities treating Medicare and Medicaid patients — funded by the government — must continue to require their workers to be vaccinated, or face the consequences, except in some limited cases.
The question I would ask: Do you want your health care professional to make you sicker when you go to see them? Do you want your retailer to put its unvaccinated workers up in your face when you set foot into their business? If they care for their customers — as well as their workers — they should be doing what it takes to keep everyone as safe as possible.
A medical worker who refuses to take all precautions to not become infected and to not spread that infection to their helpless, hapless patients has no place in the medical field. Period. All medical facilities should prevent someone who is a carrier of illness from spreading that illness to patients.
The vaccines are safe, effective and free. Why any supposedly trained and educated medical professional would reject the proven science of the thing is beyond me.
Mask up, get vaccinated and keep the social distance going. This virus is still killing people, still putting people in the hospital and making it harder for other patients to get the care they need. Don’t let stubbornness make you guilty of being part of the problem.
