Today is the start of February, and that means it’s the start of Black History Month.
Black History Month got its start as Black History Week in 1926. Dr. Carter G. Woodson is credited with creating the week to ensure the history of Black people was not forgotten, ignored or claimed by someone else. The week became a month in 1976 under President Gerald Ford, and in 1986, Congress wrote the month into law.
Black History Month helps all people gain a better appreciation for the invaluable contributions Black people have made to this country,” local NAACP chapter president Robert High wrote in an opinion piece published in The Paris News in February 2018. “It also raises our awareness of historical events and cultural factors that continue to shape the American way of life.”
High also wrote:
“The African American has played a vital part in building America’s economic strength, as a fighting man in all of this country’s wars and conflicts, as a contributor to national culture, as a figure of importance in sports and as a participant in all of the varied activities of American life.
“During Black History Month, only brief glimpses into limited areas of African American life are possible. However, each celebration of Black History Month ensures continuing attention to this vital component of American history and culture. Until Black history is taught every day, there will continue to be a need for Black history celebrations.”
The NAACP has been working for political, educational, social and economic equality for all races for more than 100 years, and it is the largest and most widely recognized civil rights organization in the nation. The local chapter has annually hosted a banquet during Black History Month, and it tends to be its largest fundraiser. Because of Covid-19, the banquet has not taken place for years. But the work of the NAACP has continued.
Please consider supporting or joining the local NAACP. To learn more, call 903-706-5131.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.