I join Paris Police Lt. Danny Huff in paying tribute to fallen Paris police officer David Roberts, killed in the line of duty Sept. 21, 1985, when he stopped two thugs from Oklahoma City who had just robbed the Braum’s Store on Lamar Avenue.. The two were later arrested, charged and convicted of the murder. The shooter received death and his accomplice life in prison.
In a social media post, Huff retold the story of how he and his friend arrived at the station for their 6 a.m-2 p.m. day shift that Saturday morning, not knowing the events of the day and that their lives would be changed forever in just a little over three hours.
“David and I spent some time together that morning in shift briefing and then meeting later at the gas pumps to fill our patrol cars up and visit a bit,” Huff recalled. “That was the last time I saw or spoke to my friend before he was tragically murdered a few minutes after 9 a.m.”
Huff goes on to tell how Roberts left then McCuistion Regional Medical Center after following up on an overnight assault case and visiting briefly with his mother, who at the time volunteered in the gift shop.
“After leaving the hospital, David pulled onto N. Main off DeShong Drive, about the time the robbery call came out over the radio and the suspect vehicle description was given. As David turned south toward the loop, he spotted the vehicle coming towards him and I heard him radio to ask for confirmation of the vehicle description and report that he thought he had them on N. Main. Without hesitation, David initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.”
It was there that one of the men first shot Roberts in the face through the windshield of the patrol car and then in the back as the officer attempted to exit the vehicle on the passenger’s side. After a daylong manhunt and continued crime spree including car jacking, kidnapping and burglary, the suspects were taken into custody.
“I pray we never forget this tragic day and the sacrifice David made that Saturday morning in September 1985,” Huff said. “Officers like David leave their homes each day, not knowing what lies ahead, but willing to stand in the gap between good and evil to protect you.
“In this crazy world, which has in many places turned into an anti-police and an anti-authority society, please continue to pray for your law enforcement officers who are determined to protect you, even if it costs them their life.”
Huff could not have paid a greater tribute to his friend. I join him in encouraging us all to remember the sacrifice David Roberts and his family made and to remember to thank a law enforcement officer for their continued service.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
