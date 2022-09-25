IMG_1155.jpg

I join Paris Police Lt. Danny Huff in paying tribute to fallen Paris police officer David Roberts, killed in the line of duty Sept. 21, 1985, when he stopped two thugs from Oklahoma City who had just robbed the Braum’s Store on Lamar Avenue.. The two were later arrested, charged and convicted of the murder. The shooter received death and his accomplice life in prison.

In a social media post, Huff retold the story of how he and his friend arrived at the station for their 6 a.m-2 p.m. day shift that Saturday morning, not knowing the events of the day and that their lives would be changed forever in just a little over three hours.

