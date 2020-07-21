When I was younger, my mother would turn on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon to entertain me and my brothers in the hopes of getting a few hours of sleep before leaving for work. We were perfectly OK with this arrangement, as our favorite childhood memories involve laughing together over the wacky adventures in “Dexter’s Laboratory” and “My Life as a Teenage Robot”
Recently, there has been a resurgence of people reflecting on their childhood television shows as a form of nostalgia to replace the depressing events happening right now. Whether it’s been reignited due to boredom or the millennials reflecting back on nearly three decades of their lives, the trend of revisiting childhood shows has left many with a warm, fuzzy feeling of happier simpler times.
I was a cartoon fanatic. I watched shows on Disney Channel, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Wherever there was a cartoon, I was watching it. A couple of weeks ago, a friend of mine revealed she wasn’t much of a cartoon-watcher growing up.
However, our friend group convinced her to watch “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for the first time, so she now trusts our judgement on cartoon recommendations. She asked for me to compile a list of shows for her to try, which led to my revelation that I watched a lot of shows growing up.
Some of the more notable ones were “My Life as a Teenage Robot,” “Rugrats: All Grown Up,” “Kim Possible,” “The Proud Family,” “American Dragon Jake Long,” “Jackie Chan Adventures,” “Xiaolin Showdown” and “Codename: Kids Next Door,” just to name a few. My list ended up being two and a half pages long, which caused an amusing laugh to bubble out of my friend.
As I reflect on the numerous shows I watched as a young child, I realize all of the subtle life lessons they taught me. In “American Dragon Jake Long,” I learned that family will always be there for you, no matter the circumstances. “My Life as a Teenage Robot” taught me that I can have whatever life I choose, as long as I’m willing to work for it.
“Codename: Kids Next Door” taught me that even children can make changes in the world. It also taught me some creative ways of getting back at my brothers when they were being too rowdy. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” taught me that everyone has both good and bad inside of them, but their backgrounds could cloud what society sees in them. Also, that jasmine tea is the best tea ever.
Although these shows were meant for a younger audience, I applaud the writers and creators for ensuring that children still learned something from this entertainment. I will continue to rewatch and revisit these shows as I get older for the nostalgia, but also for the lessons. Sometimes, adults need to be reminded of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.