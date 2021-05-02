There’s been a lot of good news in the Red River Valley lately. Some of the best, particularly for our local economy, is the success of the 14th annual Easton Southwest Shoot-out last weekend. More than 1,500 archers were registered for the event, which was a welcome return given its cancellation last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism event surely provided a much needed boost to our local hotels and motels, which continue to struggle as travel has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.
Speaking of tournaments, thumbs up to Mick Horton for his prize-winning catch of the day in Brannan’s Bass Shop Fishing Tournament. It was a beautiful day of fishing after a night of storms, and Horton’s catch looked awful good in the winner’s circle.
Thumbs up this week too to all who helped make the vaccination clinics in Paris a success. On Friday, the 20,000th vaccine dose was given in the final mass vaccination clinic in town. Demand for the vaccine has dropped, health officials said, and that’s the main contributing factor in halting the clinics. Gina Prestridge, the executive director of the Paris-Lamar County Health District, said smaller clinics will take place to ensure anyone who wants a vaccine can still get one.
Watch the City of Paris and health district Facebook pages for location, date and time for any upcoming smaller vaccination clinics.
Thumbs down this week to the Lamar County Democrat Party chair’s poor choice in using a racial slur to describe a senator he disagreed with. It doesn’t matter what party you’re affiliated with — it is never OK to attack a person or their attributes.
