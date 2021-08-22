Sixteen years, that’s how long my wife, Krystle, and I have been together. We celebrated the milestone and our 13 years of marriage Aug. 9 through Monday, our anniversary week. Aug. 9 is the day we first became a couple, and it’s the day a year later that I proposed to her lakeside in Wyoming during a family outing. Monday was our wedding anniversary.
I remember our wedding day clearly. I was a reporter at The Sidney Sun-Telegraph, and she was the legal and classifieds clerk at the front desk. While Krystle and her bridesmaids occupied our apartment, my best man and I headed to the closed office. The sky was filled with dark, billowing clouds. It had been dry that summer, and we hoped it would hold out one more day for us.
The weather had other plans, though. The skies opened up into a downpour as my best man and I got dressed in our tuxes. Sidney, Nebraska, might have needed that rain, but since we had planned an outdoors wedding, Krystle and I didn’t.
Our contingency plan was to move the wedding from the city’s Memorial Garden gazebo to the nearby shelter house where we planned to host our reception.
We lucked out, though. About an hour before wedding time, the sun burst through the clouds and dried up all the rain. We got everything set up at the gazebo in the garden, and the ground even dried up so Krystle’s dress wouldn’t get wet as she walked the garden’s path arm in arm with her dad.
In front of a gathering of friends, co-workers and family, joined by the preacher and my best man, I anxiously awaited Krystle’s arrival. I couldn’t stop smiling as she approached — she was beautiful in the dress she had picked. Her chocolate brown hair laid in curls around her shoulders, and she smiled when she saw me.
There we were, smiling as we looked into each other’s eyes. We said the vows we each prepared, and then we recited the vows offered by the preacher. Then we exchanged rings — rings that have changed over the years, just as we have. The sun was shining brilliantly when we walked out from the gazebo for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Byrd.
Shortly after, clouds filled the sky again and the rain returned. We had just enough time to get all the electronics set up in the shelter house for our reception, and we danced, laughed and opened gifts for a few hours while it rained.
In the 13 years since, we’ve had our three children together, weathered sickness and health, moved about a half dozen times and grown deeper in love with each other. We’ve changed and grown as individuals and as a couple. Krystle is my best friend, my confidante, my compass.
Sixteen years might sound like a long time to some. To others, it might not seem all that long. To me, it’s gone by in the blink of an eye. I suppose that’s what happens when you’re having fun.
