Thumbs up, thumbs down has been a weekly editorial theme for a while now, and it occurred to The Paris News staff that there’s some pretty important people deserving of a thumbs up: you, the readers. Everything that’s done at The Paris News is done while keeping readers in mind. The editorial department When the editorial department sits down to brainstorm stories and plan the next edition, the focus is on what do readers want to see? The staff uses your feedback from emails, phone calls and office visits as a guide to help select what it is they will cover. And it doesn’t stop there — staff in every department of this building thinks of readers when doing work, planning schedules and setting press runs. That makes you some very important people. And while the process to get the newspaper to you isn’t always smooth, especially when departments are shorthanded, please know your readership, regardless of whether it’s online or print, means everything to us.
Also deserving a thumbs up this week are two wonderful men who have given so much to our communities — Brad Hutchison and Lynn Patterson. These two Paris Junior College alumni are set to receive the school’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award. And it’s well deserved by both. Hutchison has spent his career supporting the community of Paris through his law practice and in service to numerous organizations. Patterson is a retired educator whose community service through the Kiwanis Club and elsewhere knows no bounds. Well done, gentlemen.
This week’s thumbs down goes to American Airlines earning $169 million profit in the third quarter only because of $992 million in federal pandemic relief. With the help, the airline would have lost $641 million, which would have impacted jobs. Perhaps American Airlines should break even with American taxpayer help, making $169 million in federal money available for other purposes than filling stockholder pockets.
